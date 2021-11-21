Step Up and Sip: Recently tasted wines

Here are some recently sampled wines, roughly in order of preference:
--Emiliana Coyam 2018, Los Robles Estate, Colchagua Valley, Chile, $35. A blend of predominantly syrah and carmenere with lesser amounts (less than 20% total) of cabernet sauvignon, garnacha, malbec, carignan, tempranillo and mourvedre. Earthy, briary, peppery aromas. Flavors of blackberry, plum, pepper, tobacco and dark chocolate. Chewy tannins and a long finish. Very good.
--Cakebread Cellars 2018 Cabernet Franc, Napa Valley, Ca., $60. Tobacco and violet aromas. Tobacco, raspberry, plum, pepper and a touch of licorice on the palate. Firm tannins, long finish. Very good.
--Masseria Surani Heracles 2017 Primitivo di Manduria, Puglia, Italy, $19. Blackberry and cherry fruit, touch of licorice and leather, plenty of spice. Fine tannins, medium body, well-balanced and juicy with a lingering finish. Very good.
--Maggy Hawk 2018 Skycrest Vineyard Chardonnay, Anderson Valley, Ca., $55. Tropical aromas. Apple and citrus on the palate, just a bit creamy, well-balanced, with lively acidity and a lingering finish. Very good.
--EnRoute Les Pommiers 2018 Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, Ca., $40. Cherry and earthy aromas. Cherry, strawberry, tea and spice on the plate. Well-balanced with a long finish. Very good.
--Cameron Hughes Lot 752 2019 Gavi, Italy, $15. Citrus, apple, and minerals; also a bit floral. A crisp and clean dry white perfect for simple seafood preparations but also good to sip on its own. Very good.
--Seghesio 2017 Zinfandel, Sonoma County, Ca., $40. Aromas of blackberries and brambles. Flavors of blackberry, blueberries, brambles, earth, spice and licorice; soft and supple with a long finish. Very good.
--Lioco 2020 Rose of Carignan, Mendocino County, Ca., $22. Strawberry aromas, with lime and grapefruit on the palate. Very good.
--Head High 2019 Pinot Noir, Sonoma County, Ca., $25. Earthy with cherry aromas. Cherry, pencil sand spice on the palate, moderate tannins, long finish. Very good.
--Mandrarossa 2020 Zibibbo Secco, Sicily, Italy, $18. Made from 100% Moscato d’Alessandria, this is very aromatic with orange blossoms and touch of grapiness and lots of minerality. Fresh and well-balanced. Very good.
--Painted Wolf The Den 2020 Chenin Blanc, South Africa, $13. Floral aromas with lemon, light peach, and mineral flavors. Lively, clean and refreshing. Good plus.
--Windsor Vineyards 2019 Platinum Series Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, Ca., $27. Tropical aromas. Creamy, with apple, a touch of peach and vanilla on the palate. Nice balance, lingering finish. Good plus.
--Umberto Cesari 2017 Liano Sangiovese Cabernet Sauvignon, Rubicone, Italy, $35. Cherry, blackberry, dried herbs, spice and vanilla, with a lingering finish. Good plus.
--Montinore Estate 2020 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, Ore., $20. Floral, pear aromas. Honeysuckle, pineapple, pear and a nutty accent on the palate. Good plus.
--Casa Relvas Herdade do Sao Miguel 2020 Colheita Seleccionada Rose, Alentejo, Spain, $15. This dry rose of tourgia nacional, aragonez and syrah has a bright acidity, tropical and melon aromas, and citrus and mineral flavors on the palate. Good plus.
--Cedar + Salmon 2019 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, Ore., $19. Spicy pear and citrus on the nose. Stone fruit, including peach, mixed with lime and a touch of honeysuckle and fig, on the palate. Good plus.
--Chateau Paradis Casseuil 2017 Bordeaux, France, $28. Plum, blackberry, earth, leather and a touch of licorice, with finely grained tannins and persistent finish. Good plus.
--Susana Balbo Signature 2020 Brioso White Blend, Valle de Lico, Mendoza, Arg., $26. Aromatic, with floral, herbal and grassy notes on the nose, with lemon-lime-grapefruit citrus with a touch of peach, and a persistent finish. Good plus.
--Ritual 2017 Pinot Noir, Casablanca Valley, Chile, $20. Earthy aromas, dry cherry, graphite and spice. Good acidity, a bit juicy, moderate tannins, lingering finish. Good plus.
--Valle Dell’Acate 2020 Il Frappato, Sicily, Italy, $18. Light and fresh, with no oak. Flavors of raspberries and blackberries, a bit floral with violets. Lingering finish. Good plus.
--Ontanon 2017 Crianza Rioja, Spain, $16. Black cherry, earth, spice and pepper. Smooth and supple. Good.
-Ramon Bilbao 2020 Albarino, Rias, Baixas, Spain, $19. Fresh, juicy and lively with apple, pear, lemon, stone and flowers. Good.
--Montinore Estate 2019 “Red Cap” Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Ore., $25. Cherry and earth on the nose. Cherry, raspberry, pencil/graphite and spice on the palate. Good.
--Guinigi Prosecco Rose, Italy, $17. Strawberry and citrus, bright and fruity but fairly dry. Good.
--Fazio Nerello Mascalese Rose Spumante Extra Dry, Sicily, Italy, $14. Strawberries, violets, touch of wild herbs. Good.
--Pasetti Rachele 2020 Bianco Terre Aquilane, Italy, $15. Floral and peach aromas, with a citrusy finish. Good.
--Ca’ di Prata Prosecco Rose, Italy, $17. Strawberries, a bit of flowers, and lots of citrus on the finish. Good.
--Landmark Vineyards 2019 Overlook Chardonnay, Sonoma County, Ca., $27. Apple, butterscotch and vanilla. Creamy and oaky but with a fresh, slightly bitter lemon-zest finish. Good.
--Les Dauphins Cotes du Rhone 2020 Rose, France, $13. Tropical fruit aromas. Bright palate with grapefruit and other citrus. OK.
--Hess Select 2020 Rose, Ca., $13. Red berries, moderate acidity. OK.
--Sangre de Toro 2018 Tempranillo, Spain, $10. Dried cherries and earth. OK.
--Veuve du Vernay Ice Rose Demi Sec, France, $16. Sweet and fruity, a bit hollow in the mid-palate. OK.
Michael Hastings