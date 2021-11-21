Step Up and Sip: Recently tasted wines

--Cameron Hughes Lot 752 2019 Gavi, Italy, $15. Citrus, apple, and minerals; also a bit floral. A crisp and clean dry white perfect for simple seafood preparations but also good to sip on its own. Very good.

--Seghesio 2017 Zinfandel, Sonoma County, Ca., $40. Aromas of blackberries and brambles. Flavors of blackberry, blueberries, brambles, earth, spice and licorice; soft and supple with a long finish. Very good.

--Lioco 2020 Rose of Carignan, Mendocino County, Ca., $22. Strawberry aromas, with lime and grapefruit on the palate. Very good.

--Head High 2019 Pinot Noir, Sonoma County, Ca., $25. Earthy with cherry aromas. Cherry, pencil sand spice on the palate, moderate tannins, long finish. Very good.

--Mandrarossa 2020 Zibibbo Secco, Sicily, Italy, $18. Made from 100% Moscato d’Alessandria, this is very aromatic with orange blossoms and touch of grapiness and lots of minerality. Fresh and well-balanced. Very good.

--Painted Wolf The Den 2020 Chenin Blanc, South Africa, $13. Floral aromas with lemon, light peach, and mineral flavors. Lively, clean and refreshing. Good plus.