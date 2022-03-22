Stir-fry serves up a lot of flavor with little fuss

Stir-fries can be a boon in a busy cook’s kitchen — quick to prepare and incredibly versatile, they dish up a whole lot of flavor without a whole lot of fuss (though you may have to do some chopping).

Meats can generally be swapped out for vegan proteins like tofu or tempeh, and likewise with any vegetables you might include. If you don’t like beans or carrots, for instance, peppers or broccoli are an easy substitute; the only rule is to make sure you add hard vegetables to the pan before quick-cooking ones so they’re crisp and tender at the same time.

This recipe pairs tofu with crispy mushrooms, celery and paper-thin slices of ginger in a sauce infused with chile pepper — for a welcome punch of gentle heat.

Extra-firm tofu (or firm, if you can’t find that) works best in this dish, because it will keep its shape during frying; soft or silken tofu will fall apart. Also be sure to press as much water as you can out of the block before cooking it by pressing it between two layers of folded paper towels or a clean kitchen cloth.

I like the spicy, garlicky kick of chile oil with crunchy garlic, but it’s completely optional if you’re not a fan — if you omit, simply add a little more soy sauce to get a good glaze on the tofu. If you use gluten-free soy sauce, the dish will appeal to those with gluten sensitivities or allergies as well.

Serve with white or brown rice. For lunch the next day, I reheated the leftovers in a cast-iron skillet in a 350-degree oven until the tofu and veggies crisped up, about 10 minutes.