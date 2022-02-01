Study outlines COVID shift to more home cooking, eating

A recent report from Numerator, a company that tracks purchasing data, found that consumers say they now cook at home four out of five weeknights.

The report, Cooking Up the Future of Eating, analyzed changes in consumer eating habits resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

With about 29% of consumers now working a flexible work schedule with more remote work than before, eating behaviors have changed.

Many of these workers are high-income, young and ethnically diverse, and are “45% more likely to seek out natural/organic foods, 57% more likely to place weekly online orders, and 34% more likely to buy in bulk than the average consumer,” the report said.

As people spend more time at home — with their desks near their kitchens — snacking has increased. The report found that 26% say they snack three times a day, an increase from 19% before the pandemic.

About 35% said they want time-saving products and 26% said they want affordable and accessible quality ingredients. Prepared meals that just need heating have shown significant growth.

The report also said, “When asked about attitudes toward at-home meal prep, 80% of consumers say they prioritize quick and easy meal solutions, 75% say they stick to a few meals that they’re comfortable preparing, 74% say that working from home allows them more time to cook homemade meals, 63% say they wish they had a wider variety of meals in their cooking repertoire, 56% say they have had more family meals since the onset of the pandemic and 50% say meal planning and preparation are stressful.”

