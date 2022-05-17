Summer film series focuses on foodie films with a meal to match

MUSE Winston-Salem and A/perture Cinema have partnered on an outdoor summer film series that pairs films with meals curated to go with the movies.

The Street Food Cinema series of four films will begin May 21.

Admission to the movies is free. Meals, available by pre-order online, cost $20 each. For each film there will be a vegetarian or vegan meal option, as well as a non-vegetarian option. Hoots Beer Co. will have beer for sale on-site. Some food may be available for purchase on-site, but to guarantee meals, people are encouraged to order in advance.

Here’s the lineup:

May 21, “The Lunchbox,” a Hindi film about the mixups surrounding a woman’s effort to provide her husband with lovingly prepared lunches. Paired with food from Spice Chats, a pop-up from the family that runs OM Groceries.

June 25, “Tampopo,” a Japanese film about a family-run noodle shop. Paired with food from Bootleg Ramen.

July 30, “Metro Manila,” a crime drama about a Filipino rice farmer who moves his family to the big city. Paired with Filipino food from Kuya Bear Food.

August 27, “Like Water for Chocolate,” a romantic film about a young Mexican woman thwarted in love who discovers a talent for cooking. Paired with food from Heavy Nopal, a Mexican fusion pop-up.

To pre-order a meal, or for more information, including menus, visit aperturecinema.com/a-mobile.

336-727-7394, @mhastingsWSJ

