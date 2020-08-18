The 16th Annual Neese’s Country Sausage Summertime Brews Festival will be virtual this year.
The summertime festival, originally scheduled for July 25 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, had earlier announced that it was postponing until the fall. That fall date, Nov. 14, will now serve for a virtual event.
Ticket holders to the virtual festival will receive a kit of a variety of craft beers, 4 shirts, 4 sample glasses, a bag of pretzels and string to make your own pretzel necklaces at home. Each kit is being designed to serve 4 people.
On Nov 14, participants will be able to watch a video on social media with brewer interviews, recorded music, and introductions from talent from Rock 92 and 1075 KZL, who are co-sponsors with Best Way Grocery.
“It is about keeping people safe but still giving them the chance to try new beers and festival-from-home,” said Matt Wells, the festival director. “Moving the festival to a virtual experience will allow people the chance to still experience the fun of trying new beer but from the safety of their own home with a much smaller group of their close family and friends.”
Tickets are expected to go on sale about the end of August, at which point ticket prices and pickup or delivery options for kits will be announced. For more information, visit the festival's website, www.summertimebrews.com.
