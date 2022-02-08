 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Super Subs to get you through the Super Bowl
A Super Bowl party calls for super subs. There’s something supremely satisfying about a sub – maybe because it’s like a sandwich on steroids.

And, for me, the most satisfying subs are hot ones. That’s especially true in the middle of winter.

Below are a handful of super subs to get you through a few hours of watching the Los Angeles Rams face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI this Sunday.

Call them hot hoagies, if you will.

First off is a meatball sub – a classic, and my choice if I could choose only one. With homemade meatballs and a quick and easy marinara sauce, this is always a crowd-pleaser. The meatballs and sauce, like most of these sub fillings, can be made ahead of time, leaving only the final assembly to be done during the game – something easily accomplished during a commercial break or two.

I like meatballs that mix beef and pork or beef and sausage, though this year – when beef prices have gone up so much – it’s tempting to use all pork, or half ground pork and half Italian sausage.

A lot of people melt mozzarella on top of meatball subs. But I prefer Parmesan simply because it has more flavor. Provolone would be my second pick, if you wanted something mild and stringy.

I’m also making the poor man’s version of cheesesteak with ground beef. A few secret ingredients – Worcestershire sauce, Montreal steak seasoning and Lipton’s onion soup mix – help boost the meaty flavor.

Any kind of cheesesteak has to have sauteed peppers and onions, too. And I usually go with the traditional Provolone cheese, but a good sharp cheddar is pretty tasty, too.

I also played around with a vegetarian version of cheesesteak and found that beans work pretty well as a substitute for beef. I simmer the beans in all the same meaty seasonings I use for the beef version, and I throw in a few sauteed mushrooms for good measure (extra umami).

Finally, I had been thinking about how popular Buffalo chicken as a Super Bowl snack – both in wings and dip – and decided to come up with a sub version.

I toss cooked and shredded chicken with some Buffalo sauce and then put in on a hot sub roll with some slaw. At first, I used my regular homemade coleslaw. But after my friend Ken Mohan asked on Facebook about blue cheese dressing, I tweaked my coleslaw to include some blue cheese. I think the sub is just as good with either kind of slaw. You also can adjust the amount of cheese in the slaw to suit your tastes. Just a small amount with kind the slaw an extra special something without assaulting the tastebud of any blue-cheese haters. (I didn’t tell my family there was blue cheese in the slaw and no one realized it, probably because they ate it in combination with the potent Buffalo sauce.)

You also could use blue-cheese or ranch dressing on top of the slaw or maybe in place of the slaw. But I like the crunch that the cabbage adds to the sub, and you have to decide how much mayonnaise-based toppings you can handle.

For the Buffalo sauce, I found that you can make this several ways. You can use store-bought Buffalo or wing sauce, or you can make your own. And if you make your own, you can go one of two routes. You can make a classic Buffalo sauce, which blends just two ingredients: mild hot sauce and butter. That’s what I usually do for chicken wings. But it’s actually pretty darn rich, and maybe a bit too rich for a sub where you might want to use a bit more sauce. The second route is to create a sauce similar to what you get in bottled store-bought versions. That Buffalo sauce, it turns out, is very different from classic Buffalo sauce because it contains little or no butter or oil. In fact, it’s basically watered-down hot sauce – an adaptation necessitated mainly to keep wing sauce from being unpleasantly vinegary.

For Buffalo chicken subs, I found that a compromise worked best. So my homemade sauce for subs combines hot sauce, water and butter in almost equal proportions – with a little Worcestershire to help bolster the flavors. You may want to tweak the recipe to suit your tastes, but I found that some water is needed, but at the same time butter (or some kind of fat) does a better job of smoothing out the sharpness of the vinegary hot sauce. (The slaw on the sub always serves to tame the tartness and blend everything together.)

Whatever kind of sauce you use, use it in moderation. You want to coat the chicken well, but you don’t want a lake of sauce in your sub – a little goes a long way.

Meatball Subs

Makes 6 servings

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

3 cloves, garlic minced

1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes or tomato sauce (See Note)

½ teaspoon oregano, dried

Crushed red pepper to taste

Meatballs, (recipe below)

Salt and pepper to taste

6 crusty, dense sub rolls, split

Parmesan cheese, freshly grated

1. Heat oil in saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and bell pepper; cook, stirring often, 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook 1 minute. Add pizza sauce, oregano and crushed red pepper. Reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes or more to blend flavors. Add the browned meatballs and simmer a few more minutes until the meatballs are fully cooked. Taste for salt and pepper. (Recipe can be made ahead to this point and kept warm over low heat up to 2 hours, or refrigerated.)

2. When ready to serve, heat oven to 350 degrees. Open rolls and place 4 meatballs with a little sauce in each. (Too much sauce will make for messy eating.) Top with cheese. Place rolls on baking sheet. Place in oven about 10 minutes, until cheese is melted and rolls are toasted.

Serve with chips or salad.

Note: Any smooth tomato puree may be substituted here, even pizza sauce; you may need to adjust seasoning. Dense rolls are necessary to keep sub from falling apart. Other cheese such as provolone or mozzarella can be substituted, and finished subs can be run under the broiler for 1 to 2 minutes to melt the cheese, if desired.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Meatballs

Makes about 24 meatballs

1 egg, beaten

½ cup whole-milk ricotta

2 tablespoons milk

1 pound ground beef, pork, Italian sausage or a combination

½ cup bread crumbs (See Note)

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 cloves minced garlic

¼ cup freshly chopped parsley, optional

½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, beat egg, ricotta and milk; add breadcrumbs, combine thoroughly and let sit 5 minutes to soften breadcrumbs. Then mix in all remaining ingredients by hand just until combined, 20 to 30 seconds. Do not overmix.

2. Shape pieces of mixture into about 24 walnut-size balls and place in a jellyroll or other shallow pan. Bake until slightly brown on the bottoms, about 15 minutes. Flip the meatballs, then bake about 10 minutes more. 

Note: If desired, you can hollow out a bit of bread from the sub rolls – which helps provide a snug spot for the meatballs – and use those bread crumbs to make the meatballs.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Buffalo Chicken Subs

Makes 4 to 6 servings

1/3 cup mild hot sauce (such as Texas Pete or Frank’s RedHot)

1/3 cup water

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, optional

3 to 5 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 rotisserie chicken or 1 pound cooked boneless, skinless chicken

4 to 6 sub rolls

Blue-cheese coleslaw

1. Heat the hot sauce, water and Worcestershire sauce, if using, in a small saucepan. When hot, whisk in the butter until it is completely blended into the mixture. Reduce heat to low.

2. Remove skin and bones from chicken and discard. Chop or shred the remaining meat, then toss in the warm Buffalo sauce until thoroughly heated, about 5 minutes. (You also can poach uncooked chicken in the sauce, but the trick is to keep the heat low so the butter doesn’t separate from the hot sauce. The poached chicken will have to removed and chopped or pulled before finishing the subs.)

3. Meanwhile, heat the rolls: Wrap them individually in foil and place in 350-degree oven for 7 to 10 minutes. Or if you like the rolls soft, wrap in paper towels and microwave for 20 to 30 seconds.

4. Use a slotted spoon to scoop some chicken from the pan into a warm roll, letting excess sauce drip back into pan. Top each sub with a few tablespoons of slaw.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Blue Cheese Coleslaw

Makes 6 to 8 servings

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ to ¾ cup light mayonnaise

¼ cup blue cheese, crumbled, or to taste

1 medium head green (or red or a mix) cabbage, coarsely or finely shredded

1 cup carrot, finely shredded

1. In a large bowl, whisk cider vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper. Let sit a minute or two while grating cabbage to allow sugar to dissolve.

2. Whisk ½ cup mayo and blue cheese into vinegar mixture. Taste and adjust vinegar and sugar if desired.

3. Stir in cabbage and carrot until well mixed. Taste and adjust seasonings. If slaw seems a little dry, add more mayo, a tablespoon or so at a time. For best results, prepare 30 minutes to an hour before serving.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Poor Man’s Cheesesteak Sub

Makes 6 to 8 servings

1 tablespoon oil

1 onion, sliced

1 green or red bell pepper, sliced

6 mushrooms sliced (optional)

2 pounds ground beef (See Note)

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon Worcestershire

2 teaspoons Montreal steak seasoning

2 tablespoons ketchup

2 tablespoons Lipton soup mix (See Note)

½ cup water (See Note)

6 to 8 slices provolone cheese

6 to 8 sub rolls

1. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, bell pepper and mushrooms and saute until slightly softened, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove and set aside.

2. Add beef, pepper, Worcestershire, ketchup and Lipton’s onion soup mix to skillet. Stir, breaking up clumps of beef, 1 to 2 minutes. Add water and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to maintain a gentle simmer and cook 15 to 20 minutes until beef is tender and the excess liquid has evaporated. Taste and adjust seasonings as needed.

3. When ready to serve, heat oven to 350 degrees. Place rolls on baking sheet. Using a slotted spoon, Scoop a spoonful of beef into rolls. Add reserved vegetable mixture, then top with cheese. Place in oven about 10 minutes, until cheese is melted and rolls are toasted.

Note: This makes a good vegetarian sub by replacing the beef with 2 15-ounce cans of black beans, drained. The vegetarian version is especially good with mushrooms. When combining the soup mix and water, you essentially have oniony beef broth. So you could use ½ cup beef broth and omit the water and soup mix.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

