Super Subs to get you through the Super Bowl

You also could use blue-cheese or ranch dressing on top of the slaw or maybe in place of the slaw. But I like the crunch that the cabbage adds to the sub, and you have to decide how much mayonnaise-based toppings you can handle.

For the Buffalo sauce, I found that you can make this several ways. You can use store-bought Buffalo or wing sauce, or you can make your own. And if you make your own, you can go one of two routes. You can make a classic Buffalo sauce, which blends just two ingredients: mild hot sauce and butter. That’s what I usually do for chicken wings. But it’s actually pretty darn rich, and maybe a bit too rich for a sub where you might want to use a bit more sauce. The second route is to create a sauce similar to what you get in bottled store-bought versions. That Buffalo sauce, it turns out, is very different from classic Buffalo sauce because it contains little or no butter or oil. In fact, it’s basically watered-down hot sauce – an adaptation necessitated mainly to keep wing sauce from being unpleasantly vinegary.