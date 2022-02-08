Super Subs to get you through the Super Bowl

A Super Bowl party calls for super subs. There’s something supremely satisfying about a sub – maybe because it’s like a sandwich on steroids.
And, for me, the most satisfying subs are hot ones. That’s especially true in the middle of winter.
Below are a handful of super subs to get you through a few hours of watching the Los Angeles Rams face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI this Sunday.
Call them hot hoagies, if you will.
First off is a meatball sub – a classic, and my choice if I could choose only one. With homemade meatballs and a quick and easy marinara sauce, this is always a crowd-pleaser. The meatballs and sauce, like most of these sub fillings, can be made ahead of time, leaving only the final assembly to be done during the game – something easily accomplished during a commercial break or two.
I like meatballs that mix beef and pork or beef and sausage, though this year – when beef prices have gone up so much – it’s tempting to use all pork, or half ground pork and half Italian sausage.
A lot of people melt mozzarella on top of meatball subs. But I prefer Parmesan simply because it has more flavor. Provolone would be my second pick, if you wanted something mild and stringy.
I’m also making the poor man’s version of cheesesteak with ground beef. A few secret ingredients – Worcestershire sauce, Montreal steak seasoning and Lipton’s onion soup mix – help boost the meaty flavor.
Any kind of cheesesteak has to have sauteed peppers and onions, too. And I usually go with the traditional Provolone cheese, but a good sharp cheddar is pretty tasty, too.
I also played around with a vegetarian version of cheesesteak and found that beans work pretty well as a substitute for beef. I simmer the beans in all the same meaty seasonings I use for the beef version, and I throw in a few sauteed mushrooms for good measure (extra umami).
Finally, I had been thinking about how popular Buffalo chicken as a Super Bowl snack – both in wings and dip – and decided to come up with a sub version.
I toss cooked and shredded chicken with some Buffalo sauce and then put in on a hot sub roll with some slaw. At first, I used my regular homemade coleslaw. But after my friend Ken Mohan asked on Facebook about blue cheese dressing, I tweaked my coleslaw to include some blue cheese. I think the sub is just as good with either kind of slaw. You also can adjust the amount of cheese in the slaw to suit your tastes. Just a small amount with kind the slaw an extra special something without assaulting the tastebud of any blue-cheese haters. (I didn’t tell my family there was blue cheese in the slaw and no one realized it, probably because they ate it in combination with the potent Buffalo sauce.)
You also could use blue-cheese or ranch dressing on top of the slaw or maybe in place of the slaw. But I like the crunch that the cabbage adds to the sub, and you have to decide how much mayonnaise-based toppings you can handle.
For the Buffalo sauce, I found that you can make this several ways. You can use store-bought Buffalo or wing sauce, or you can make your own. And if you make your own, you can go one of two routes. You can make a classic Buffalo sauce, which blends just two ingredients: mild hot sauce and butter. That’s what I usually do for chicken wings. But it’s actually pretty darn rich, and maybe a bit too rich for a sub where you might want to use a bit more sauce. The second route is to create a sauce similar to what you get in bottled store-bought versions. That Buffalo sauce, it turns out, is very different from classic Buffalo sauce because it contains little or no butter or oil. In fact, it’s basically watered-down hot sauce – an adaptation necessitated mainly to keep wing sauce from being unpleasantly vinegary.
For Buffalo chicken subs, I found that a compromise worked best. So my homemade sauce for subs combines hot sauce, water and butter in almost equal proportions – with a little Worcestershire to help bolster the flavors. You may want to tweak the recipe to suit your tastes, but I found that some water is needed, but at the same time butter (or some kind of fat) does a better job of smoothing out the sharpness of the vinegary hot sauce. (The slaw on the sub always serves to tame the tartness and blend everything together.)