Sweet potato chili comes together easily in a slow cooker

Fall is here and winter is coming soon. That means it’s time to brush up on your chili recipe repertoire so your insides will feel as warm and toasty.

Chili is a favorite fall dish, and often includes either chicken or beef. This recipe gets its protein from canned beans, with sweet potato adding the vitamin C and vitamin B6 that could help scare away winter colds.

I used chipotle chili powder, which added a pretty fiery kick to the dish; the addition of yogurt just before serving helped cool it down. The chili was even better the next day (I ate it for breakfast) and it also freezes well for those busy, don’t-feel-like-cooking nights when the microwave is your best friend.

You can dish this chili right out of the slow cooker and into a bowl. Or, serve over a bed of rice or quinoa. Garnish with fresh herbs and an optional dollop of yogurt and/or shredded coconut. It’s also delicious with tortilla chips crumbled on top.