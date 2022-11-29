Sweet potatoes, apples come together in healthy winter soup

Over the holidays we tend to load up our sweet potatoes with sugar and fat, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

And if you can manage to keep the sugar and fat in check, sweet potatoes are one of the healthiest foods around.

They are loaded with antioxidants. Sweet potatoes are high in beta-carotene, vitamin A, vitamin B6, vitamin C, fiber, thiamine, niacin, potassium and copper. They are also a good source of protein, calcium and vitamin E.

They also are relatively low on the Glycemic Index, which rates how foods raise blood-sugar levels, making sweet potatoes diabetic-friendly, especially when eaten raw or with the skin.

If you are looking for some lighter, healthier choices this time of year, sweet potatoes make for a natural starting point, if only because they are so versatile.

This curried sweet-potato and apple soup is creamy but doesn’t contain cream. Instead, it uses yogurt, which also gives it a little tang to offset the sweetness of the apples and sweet potatoes.

The recipe, from the North Carolina SweetPotato Commission, has just 225 calories in a each serving.