Sweet potatoes, apples come together in healthy winter soup

Over the holidays we tend to load up our sweet potatoes with sugar and fat, but it doesn’t have to be that way.
And if you can manage to keep the sugar and fat in check, sweet potatoes are one of the healthiest foods around.
They are loaded with antioxidants. Sweet potatoes are high in beta-carotene, vitamin A, vitamin B6, vitamin C, fiber, thiamine, niacin, potassium and copper. They are also a good source of protein, calcium and vitamin E.
They also are relatively low on the Glycemic Index, which rates how foods raise blood-sugar levels, making sweet potatoes diabetic-friendly, especially when eaten raw or with the skin.
If you are looking for some lighter, healthier choices this time of year, sweet potatoes make for a natural starting point, if only because they are so versatile.
This curried sweet-potato and apple soup is creamy but doesn’t contain cream. Instead, it uses yogurt, which also gives it a little tang to offset the sweetness of the apples and sweet potatoes.
The recipe, from the North Carolina SweetPotato Commission, has just 225 calories in a each serving.
Curried Sweet Potato Apple Soup
Makes 4 servings
2 large (1 pound) sweet potatoes)
1 large, (8-ounce) tart apple (such as fuji, honeycrisp or Gala)
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 large onion, coarsely chopped (2 cups)
2 to 3 teaspoons curry powder
2 cups vegetable broth
1¾ cups unsweetened apple juice
¾ teaspoon salt
1 6-ounce container plain low-fat yogurt
¾ cup croutons, optional
1. Pierce sweetpotatoes and apples with fork tines. Microwave sweetpotatoes and apple on high until apple is very tender, about 6 to 7 minutes. Remove apple; set aside until cool enough to handle.
2. Continue microwaving sweet potatoes on high until tender, about 4 to 5 minutes longer. Set aside until cool enough to handle.
3. Meanwhile, in large saucepan over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and curry powder. Cook and stir until onion begins to brown, about 5 minutes. Add broth. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes.
4. Transfer broth mixture to bowl of food processor; reserve saucepan.
5. Halve sweetpotatoes and apple. Remove apple core, scoop potato and apple pulp from skin. Add to processor. Add salt; whirl until very smooth, gradually adding apple juice through processor feed tube. Transfer mixture to reserved saucepan. Bring to boil over medium heat; whisk in yogurt. Reheat just until hot. (Do not boil.) Serve topped with croutons, if desired.
Recipe from North Carolina SweetPotato Commission
