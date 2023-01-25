Sweet Potatoes' chef, Heff's Burger Club semifinalists for James Beard Awards

Two Winston-Salem restaurants were named semifinalists in the 2023 James Beard Awards, which were announced Jan. 25.

Stephanie Tyson of Sweet Potatoes Restaurant was named in Best Chef Southeast category for the second year in a row. And Heff’s Burger Club was named in the Best New Restaurant category.

Justin and Heather Webster opened Heff’s downtown last August. Chef Justin Webster was initially inspired by the fast-food burgers he grew up eating, but often creates unusual, over-the-top burgers made with local beef and other N.C. ingredients.

“We’ve gotten about 150 (Instagram) followers in the last hour” since the Beard announcement, Webster said.

He said he was surprised to be named a semifinalist but he’s pleased that the James Beard Awards are including more casual restaurants. “We had no idea this was coming. We’re just a burger restaurant,” he said. “But there’s a shift in the culture now. And I think maybe they recognized our community focus — using North Carolina ingredients — and what we’re doing on social media. If you’ve seen our Instagram, we’re not afraid of being goofy and just being ourselves — we want to have fun and make good food.”

Sweet Potatoes, owned by Tyson and Vivian Joiner, just celebrated its 20th anniversary with a special supper for friends and loyal customers last Sunday.

Sweet Potatoes is known for its Southern food “with a little bit of soul,” and such items as fried catfish, collard-green dip, sweet-potato biscuits and spaghetti “with a drawl” (in a Creole sauce with smoked sausage, country and fried-chicken tenders). Tyson also is known for her pan-fried chicken at their sister restaurant next door, Miss Ora’s Kitchen.

“I’m beginning to feel like the Susan Lucci (the actress nominated 21 times for a Daytime Emmy) of the James Beard Awards,” Tyson said with a laugh. “But seriously, I’m really appreciative. It’s a great honor. I was extremely surprised — happy surprised. It also was a great 20th-anniversary gift.”

Heff’s and Sweet Potatoes were two of 11 N.C. establishments named semifinalists this year.

Chef Greg Collier of Leah & Louise in Charlotte was named in the Best Outstanding Chef Category.

Joining Heff’s in the Best New Restaurant category is Neng Jr.'s in Asheville.

Other N.C. chefs in the Best Chef Southeast category are Sam Hart of Counter- in Charlotte, Preeti Waas of Cheeni Indian Food Emporium in Raleigh, Josiah McGaughey of Vivian in Asheville and Dean Neff or Seabird and Keith Rhodes of Catch in Wilmington.

Among the Outstanding Bar semifinalists are Kingfisher in Durham and Salud Cerveceria in Charlotte.

This is the first of two rounds in the awards process. Nominees will be announced on Wednesday, March 29, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

For more information, visit jamesbeard.org/awards.