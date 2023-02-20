Twenty years ago, Stephanie Tyson and Vivian Joiner took a chance on a space on Trade Street to fulfill their dream of opening a restaurant.

People tried to dissuade them. Money was hard to find. Banks turned them down for loans more times than they could count. The city turned them down three times.

They were told they were too ambitious and that they had picked a bad location.

Even the memory of Tyson’s beloved grandmother echoed in Tyson’s head, saying maybe this wasn’t a good spot – in Ora Porter’s day, Trade Street was what we now call “sketchy” but what Porter called a “buzzard roost.”

But Tyson and Joiner didn’t give up. And they eventually found allies in the late city philanthropist Phil Hanes and landlord Mike Coe, as well as support from Mayor Allen Joines.

Coe rented space to them, promising he would “work it out” when it came time to pay rent, and Hanes helped Tyson and Joiner secure loans from the city and from the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership's Meade Willis Downtown Redevelopment Fund.

With those loans and some maxed-out credit cards, Sweet Potatoes Restaurant opened on Jan. 16, 2003, at 529 N. Trade. Tyson chose the name after noticing that her prototype menu had sweet potatoes all over it. "Well Shut My Mouth" — though most customers don't use it — was added to the trademark name after Currie Williams, a local artist, painted a portrait of Joiner and Tyson with "Mmm Sweet Potato Shut My Mouth" written across the top. That portrait still hangs in the restaurant.

Sweet Potatoes was the first restaurant to plant roots in the up-and-coming Downtown Arts District. The restaurant was busy from the get-go. “That first day, people came in for lunch, and more people came in for dinner,” Joiner said.

“We outgrew the space in the first year, but we stayed for 14 years,” Tyson said with a laugh.

Tyson’s way with such classic Southern fare as biscuits, meatloaf, fried chicken and catfish earned raves. This was down-home cooking but elevated to a memorable dining experience.

In keeping with the name, the restaurant served sweet-potato biscuits, sweet-potato cornbread and sweet-potato pie – items still on the menu today.

The menu, Tyson said, has remained relatively unchanged since 2003. “I don’t really like changing the menu much,” she said, “because I want consistency.”

In other words, when she finds something good that people like, she sticks with it.

That includes the popular mambo chicken sandwich and the fried okra and green-tomato appetizer.

Tyson tried to get rid of spaghetti with a drawl – pasta in a Creole sauce with smoked sausage, country ham and fried chicken tenders - but customers talked her into bringing it back.

And it’s not just local customers who have taken notice of Sweet Potatoes. The James Beard Awards have named Tyson two years running as a semifinalist for Best Chef of the Southeast. Tyson also has two cookbooks under her belt (or apron): “Well Shut My Mouth!,” devoted to the restaurant, and “Soul Food Odyssey,” a more personal book.

In 2017, Sweet Potatoes moved to bigger quarters about a block away at 607 N. Trade. The current restaurant seats 120, including its patio, compared to a mere 50 seats at the original location. The larger space also allowed Joiner and Tyson to start a companion business next door, Miss Ora’s Kitchen, focusing on fried chicken to go and a tribute to Tyson’s late grandmother. (Ora Porter got to see her granddaughter’s early success with Sweet Potatoes but died in 2008.)

Sweet Potatoes originally was open six days a week for lunch and three nights for dinner. Brunch was added in 2008.

Regular hours, and any sense of normalcy, went out the window in 2020, and Joiner and Tyson struggled with how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and keep staff and customers safe. They opened and closed both restaurants a few times and were constantly switching gears trying to figure out what people wanted and what they could do.

“We’ve had to adjust and twist and turn and change menus, and adapt menus because of shortages and unavailability, and lack of people, lack of skill, lack of containers, lack of whatever,” Joiner said. “But we’re still here.”

Their success, they said, has come from sticking to their guns – despite what anyone told them. “It’s because we stayed true to our vision. You can’t please everybody. So, we just do what we do,” Tyson said.

“We’ve always had this vision to be welcoming and inclusive, to make people comfortable,” Joiner said.

Tyson said she wonders how long she can keep doing what she does. “We’re older,” she said. “I’ve had one hip and two knees replaced.” Joiner jokingly called her “the bionic chef.”

Having new joints helps, but professional kitchen work is physically demanding, and mostly a young person’s game. But last week, Tyson was working the line at lunchtime because she didn’t have enough help in the kitchen.

Still, she and Joiner are not ready to hang it up quite yet.

“We really feel connected to what we do,” Joiner said. “And I still like hosting a party.”