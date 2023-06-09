A Taco and Margarita Festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. June 17 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

The event will feature about 10 taco vendors, including such local food trucks as Taco El Amigo, El Sabor Tabasqueno and Cilantro & Tacos.

There will be a variety of margaritas for sale, including the classic version plus strawberry, mango, pineapple and jalapeño.

Non-taco food vendors will include Sur Chilean, Mo' Empanadas, Duck Donuts, Draper's Funnel Cakes, and Ta'nisha Monique Cupcakes.

There also will be about a dozen non-food vendors.

Parking will be at 569 Fairgrounds Blvd., Gate 7.

Admission is $10 in advance, or $20 at the gate. Children 12 and under get in free. Admission does not include food and drink.

VIP admission for $49 11 a.m. entry, T-shirt and two drink vouchers.

The festival is produced by United Festival Productions, unitedfestivalproductions.com.

For tickets or more information, visit wsfairgrounds.com.