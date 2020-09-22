Tailgate in the safety of your backyard this fall, then share the bounty with a neighbor

 Skip to main content
0 comments

Maybe someone will find a creative way to tailgate this fall despite all the fan-free or canceled sports games and all the social-distancing requirements necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

And if they do, John Currence has a few ideas on what to cook.

Currence is the chef/owner of City Grocery Restaurant Group and Big Bad Breakfast in Oxford, Miss. The James Beard Foundation named Currence the Best Chef of the Southeast in 2009. Winston-Salem residents may recognize the name because Currence visited here in 2012 for a series of cooking demonstrations and appearances in conjunction with that spring’s Salute! The North Carolina Wine Celebration.

Currence’s latest book is “Tailgreat: How to Crush It at Tailgating” (Ten Speed Press, $28). Like pretty much every book released so far this year, it was conceived well before the coronavirus pandemic threw a monkey wrench in everyone’s partying plans.

One thing about the recipes in “Tailgreat” is that they are for the most part made to be transported, so if you are caring for a quarantined friend or family member or simply wanting to do a kind turn for a neighbor, you may find some suitable recipes in the book. Most are designed to feed a crowd anyway, so they are ideal for sharing — you can make enough for your own family and for anyone you know around town who could use a home-cooked meal.

So though we may not be getting together with friends or cheering on our favorite team, we can still eat well — and maybe help a friend or neighbor eat well, too. 

“Tailgreat” has about 120 recipes for everything from breakfast (in case of 11 a.m. kickoffs) to drinks and desserts.

Currence starts the book with a handful of tailgating tips that are mainly applicable only if you are cooking away from home, i.e. in a stadium parking lot.

Then he jumps into the recipes with such morning fare as smoked ham biscuits with cultured butter (a homemade mixture of cream and yogurt), breakfast Reubens (with baked eggs and English muffins) and huevos rancheros grits casserole.

Among Currence’s pre-game snack ideas are chile-roasted mixed-nut Chex “Mex,” Korean BBQ wings and pimento-cheese sausage balls.

A chapter devoted to wraps and skewers includes Asian duck meatball lettuce wraps and Indian-spiced lamb kebabs with raita and naan.

A tailgating party has to have dips, and Currence’s recipes include grilled corn guacamole, smoked trout dip, and chili and cheese Frito pie.

Salads and side dishes include smoked shrimp salad, Moroccan-spiced deviled eggs and grandmother’s creamed corn.

Bowl games, assuming there are any, seem to require food served in bowls, so Currence includes white-bean and chicken chili, vegetarian stewed lentils, and turkey-neck and bacon black-eyed pea gumbo, among other dishes.

Sandwich recipes include muffulettas, slow-cooker mini Philly cheesesteaks, and grilled portobello and Provolone sliders.

Currence gives a separate chapter to what he calls “the Big Guns,” those hearty, generally meat-heavy dishes that really make a meal. Here we have “easy as pie” oven BBQ ribs, sweet mustard pulled pork, roasted chicken enchiladas, goat shepherd’s pie and Italian sausage ragu-stuffed peppers.

Finally, Currence gets around to dessert, mostly in finger-food form, including blueberry and cinnamon hand pies, buttermilk chess pie bites and Mississippi mud brownies.

The book ends with a bunch of adult beverages, including julep spritz, picked peach and orange sangria blanca, and punch-drunk punch (with bourbon, lemon and maraschino cherries).

Currence said that when he moved to Oxford, Miss., in 1992 from his hometown of New Orleans he knew little of tailgating. But it turned out that he was putting down roots in the “mecca of college football tailgating,” a town built around the campus of the University of Mississippi. Even then, busy running a restaurant or two, he managed to avoid the tailgating craze for years.

But he evidently came around, recognizing the power of food to bring us together. This tailgating season we may feel that power diminished somewhat as we cook meals just for our immediate family, devouring them within the confines of our homes or yards.

But we can still enjoy great-tasting food, from “Tailgreat” or elsewhere, as we wait for the day when we can celebrate together as we used to do.

336-727-7394

@mhastingswsj

“Elvis" Peanut Brittle and Peanut Butter-Banana Pudding

 

Makes 12 servings

Peanut butter mousse:

1½ pounds cream cheese, at room temperature

2¼ cups powdered sugar

1¼ cups crunchy peanut butter

½ cup half-and-half

½ cup chopped roasted peanuts

2 cups heavy cream

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Vanilla pudding:

5 cups whole milk

1¼ cups granulated sugar

¼ cup plus 2 ½ tablespoons cornstarch

¼ teaspoon salt

6 egg yolks, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Whipped cream:

2 cups heavy cream

¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon powdered sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 (16-ounce) package Nutter Butter cookies, chopped

¾ cup crushed peanut brittle

1. Make the peanut butter mousse: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese with 1 ¾ cups of the powdered sugar until smooth. Add the peanut butter and mix until well combined. Add the half-and-half and chopped roasted peanuts and mix again until well combined. Transfer the mousse to another large bowl, wash and dry the mixer bowl, and fit the mixer with the whisk attachment. (Alternatively, use another mixing bowl and a hand mixer.) Whip the cream, vanilla, and the remaining ½ cup of powdered sugar to stiff peaks. Fold into peanut butter mix, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate while making the pudding.

2. Make the vanilla pudding: Warm 4 cups of the milk in a medium saucepan over medium heat until bubbles appear around the edges of the pan. Remove from the heat.

Whisk together the granulated sugar, cornstarch, and salt in a medium bowl. Add the egg yolks and the remaining 1 cup of milk, whisking until well combined. Stir the yolk mixture into the scalded milk and return to medium heat. Bring to a simmer, stirring constantly, then turn down the heat to low. Cook, stirring, until the mixture reaches a pudding consistency. Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla. Transfer to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate.

3. Make the whipped cream: In a clean bowl, whip the cream and powdered sugar to soft peaks. Add the vanilla and whip to stiff peaks. Set aside.

In trifle dish or a deep glass bowl, spread a third of the Nutter Butter cookies. Spread the vanilla pudding on top and then sprinkle with another third of the Nutter Butter cookies. Spread the peanut mousse on top and then the last third of the Nutter Butters. Just before serving, top with the whipped cream and sprinkle with crushed peanut brittle.

Recipe from “Tailgreat” (Ten Speed Press)

Chili and Cheese Frito Pie

 

Makes 12 servings

Crust:

12 cups corn chips, crushed lightly by hand

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup butter, melted

1½ cups grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 ½ teaspoons cayenne pepper

Chili:

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons lard

3½ cups diced yellow onion

3 tablespoons minced garlic

2 teaspoons minced jalapeño pepper

1 ½ pounds ground beef

1 ½ pounds ground pork

Salt and black pepper

3½ tablespoons chili powder

3 tablespoons ground cumin

1½ tablespoons smoked paprika

1 tablespoon red pepper flakes

⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon

5 cups canned crushed tomatoes

1 cup tomato paste

3 cups chicken stock

3 tablespoons masa carina (or fine cornmeal)

Spiced sour cream:

1½ cups sour cream

Grated zest and juice of 1 lime

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese

¾ cup slivered green onion, green part only

¾ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Corn chips

1. Make the crust: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly butter two 9-inch pie pans.

Place the corn chips in a food processor and process until they reach the consistency of a meal. Add the flour, melted butter, Parmesan, cumin, and cayenne and process until well blended. The mix should resemble wet sand and hold together when mashed with your fingers. Split the mix in half and press into the pie pans, across the bottom and up the sides. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown. Remove from the oven and allow to cool. Leave the oven on.

2. Make the chili: Melt the lard in a medium-large Dutch oven over medium heat. As soon as the lard begins to shimmer, add the onion and garlic and sauté, stirring constantly, until the onion is transparent. Stir in the jalapeño and sauté for 1 minute. Add the beef and pork and cook, breaking up the large chunks with a spoon, and season with salt and black pepper. Stir in the chili powder, cumin, paprika, red pepper flakes, and cinnamon. Cook, stirring and breaking up the meat, until it is completely cooked through and crumbly. Add the tomatoes and tomato paste and blend thoroughly. Stir in the chicken stock and bring to a simmer. In a cup, stir together some of the hot cooking liquid with the masa harina and then stir it into the chili, cover, and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes. Season with salt and black pepper. When the chili has thickened and is no longer runny, remove from the heat and allow to cool briefly.

3. Make the spiced sour cream: Combine the sour cream, lime zest and juice, cayenne, cumin, paprika, and salt. Set aside.

4. Divide the chili between the two pie shells and cover the tops evenly with the shredded cheddar. (At this point, you can refrigerate the chili for up 48 hours or freeze for up to 3 months; see Note.) Bake for 15 minutes, or until bubbly and lightly browned. Remove from the oven, garnish with the green onions and cilantro, and serve hot with more corn chips and the spiced sour cream. The first slice will probably be a little difficult to get out, but for the record, this isn’t supposed to be pretty, just tasty.

Note: If cooking from chilled, bake, covered, for 20 minutes, then remove the foil and cook for an additional 12 minutes. Internal temperature should be 175 degrees. If cooking from frozen, place the covered pie in the oven and set it to 250 degrees, and bake for 1 hour. Turn the oven up to 350 degrees, remove foil, and cook for an additional 20 minutes.

Recipe from “Tailgreat” (Ten Speed Press)

Korean BBQ Wings

 

Makes 10 to 12 servings

5 pounds chicken wings, whole or wingettes and drumettes, rinsed and drained

Marinade:

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons gochujang (see Note)

3 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons good-quality fish sauce

¼ cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons sesame oil

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

3 tablespoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons minced ginger

2 tablespoons minced shallot

2 serrano peppers, seeded and chopped

2 teaspoons black pepper

2 tablespoons lime juice

¼ cup white wine

¼ cup honey

¼ cup water

2 tablespoons soy sauce

¼ cup mirin

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon cornstarch

¼ cup chopped cilantro or green onion for garnish

2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds for garnish

1. Make the marinade: Combine the gochujang, brown sugar, fish sauce, soy sauce, sesame oil, vinegar, garlic, ginger, shallot, serrano peppers, black pepper, lime juice, and wine in a 2-gallon zipper-top freezer bag and massage to blend well. Add the wings, press out the air, and seal. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours or preferably overnight.

2. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Remove the wings from the marinade, set aside the liquid, and reserve. Place the wings on the prepared baking sheet in a single layer. Roast for 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside until ready to serve. If, by any chance the wings have not cooked fully at this point (there is very little chance they will not have, unless you purchased some sort of pterodactyl-size chicken wings), they will definitely finish cooking on the grill in the next step.

3. Prepare a hot charcoal or wood fire. Pour the reserved marinade into a small sauce¬pan and stir in the honey, water, soy sauce, mirin, red pepper flakes, and cornstarch. Bring to a boil, turn down the heat, and simmer until reduced by half. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Place the wings on the grill and cook, turning constantly, until hot and the edges are colored nicely, about 7 to 10 minutes, brushing the wings with sauce on each turn. Transfer to a large bowl and toss with the remaining sauce. Garnish with cilantro and sesame seeds and serve hot.

Note: Gochujang is a Korean chile paste, thickened with cooked rice and soybean paste that is avail¬able in the Asian section of most grocery stores.

Recipe from “Tailgreat” (Ten Speed Press)

