Tailgate in the safety of your backyard this fall, then share the bounty with a neighbor

Maybe someone will find a creative way to tailgate this fall despite all the fan-free or canceled sports games and all the social-distancing requirements necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

And if they do, John Currence has a few ideas on what to cook.

Currence is the chef/owner of City Grocery Restaurant Group and Big Bad Breakfast in Oxford, Miss. The James Beard Foundation named Currence the Best Chef of the Southeast in 2009. Winston-Salem residents may recognize the name because Currence visited here in 2012 for a series of cooking demonstrations and appearances in conjunction with that spring’s Salute! The North Carolina Wine Celebration.

Currence’s latest book is “Tailgreat: How to Crush It at Tailgating” (Ten Speed Press, $28). Like pretty much every book released so far this year, it was conceived well before the coronavirus pandemic threw a monkey wrench in everyone’s partying plans.