Tailgate in the safety of your backyard this fall, then share the bounty with a neighbor

Maybe someone will find a creative way to tailgate this fall despite all the fan-free or canceled sports games and all the social-distancing requirements necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.
And if they do, John Currence has a few ideas on what to cook.
Currence is the chef/owner of City Grocery Restaurant Group and Big Bad Breakfast in Oxford, Miss. The James Beard Foundation named Currence the Best Chef of the Southeast in 2009. Winston-Salem residents may recognize the name because Currence visited here in 2012 for a series of cooking demonstrations and appearances in conjunction with that spring’s Salute! The North Carolina Wine Celebration.
Currence’s latest book is “Tailgreat: How to Crush It at Tailgating” (Ten Speed Press, $28). Like pretty much every book released so far this year, it was conceived well before the coronavirus pandemic threw a monkey wrench in everyone’s partying plans.
One thing about the recipes in “Tailgreat” is that they are for the most part made to be transported, so if you are caring for a quarantined friend or family member or simply wanting to do a kind turn for a neighbor, you may find some suitable recipes in the book. Most are designed to feed a crowd anyway, so they are ideal for sharing — you can make enough for your own family and for anyone you know around town who could use a home-cooked meal.
So though we may not be getting together with friends or cheering on our favorite team, we can still eat well — and maybe help a friend or neighbor eat well, too.
“Tailgreat” has about 120 recipes for everything from breakfast (in case of 11 a.m. kickoffs) to drinks and desserts.
Currence starts the book with a handful of tailgating tips that are mainly applicable only if you are cooking away from home, i.e. in a stadium parking lot.
Then he jumps into the recipes with such morning fare as smoked ham biscuits with cultured butter (a homemade mixture of cream and yogurt), breakfast Reubens (with baked eggs and English muffins) and huevos rancheros grits casserole.
Among Currence’s pre-game snack ideas are chile-roasted mixed-nut Chex “Mex,” Korean BBQ wings and pimento-cheese sausage balls.
A chapter devoted to wraps and skewers includes Asian duck meatball lettuce wraps and Indian-spiced lamb kebabs with raita and naan.
A tailgating party has to have dips, and Currence’s recipes include grilled corn guacamole, smoked trout dip, and chili and cheese Frito pie.
Salads and side dishes include smoked shrimp salad, Moroccan-spiced deviled eggs and grandmother’s creamed corn.
Bowl games, assuming there are any, seem to require food served in bowls, so Currence includes white-bean and chicken chili, vegetarian stewed lentils, and turkey-neck and bacon black-eyed pea gumbo, among other dishes.
Sandwich recipes include muffulettas, slow-cooker mini Philly cheesesteaks, and grilled portobello and Provolone sliders.
Currence gives a separate chapter to what he calls “the Big Guns,” those hearty, generally meat-heavy dishes that really make a meal. Here we have “easy as pie” oven BBQ ribs, sweet mustard pulled pork, roasted chicken enchiladas, goat shepherd’s pie and Italian sausage ragu-stuffed peppers.
Finally, Currence gets around to dessert, mostly in finger-food form, including blueberry and cinnamon hand pies, buttermilk chess pie bites and Mississippi mud brownies.
The book ends with a bunch of adult beverages, including julep spritz, picked peach and orange sangria blanca, and punch-drunk punch (with bourbon, lemon and maraschino cherries).
Currence said that when he moved to Oxford, Miss., in 1992 from his hometown of New Orleans he knew little of tailgating. But it turned out that he was putting down roots in the “mecca of college football tailgating,” a town built around the campus of the University of Mississippi. Even then, busy running a restaurant or two, he managed to avoid the tailgating craze for years.
But he evidently came around, recognizing the power of food to bring us together. This tailgating season we may feel that power diminished somewhat as we cook meals just for our immediate family, devouring them within the confines of our homes or yards.
But we can still enjoy great-tasting food, from “Tailgreat” or elsewhere, as we wait for the day when we can celebrate together as we used to do.
