TasteFood: A slaw for fall, with Brussels sprouts

Are you looking for a coleslaw to carry you through the fall season? A slaw you might even consider inviting to the holiday table? This recipe obliges with an autumnal touch to the traditional summery cabbage coleslaw. In place of cabbage, the Brussels sprout steps up to the plate.

OK, OK, I know that Brussels sprouts are not everyone’s favorite vegetable, but hear me out. The Brussels sprouts in this recipe are not cooked—and it’s the cooking process that will often unleash the dreaded sulfurous aroma that is off-putting to many. This recipe keeps the sprout raw and may, just may, get a few sprout haters to accept this little crucifer on their dinner plate.

In this slaw, thinly sliced or shredded Brussels sprouts take over the role that cabbage plays in a traditional coleslaw, which is a reliable crunchy vegetable that will stand up to robust and sharp dressings and won’t go soggy, even after a night in the refrigerator. And while it’s reasonable to assume that Brussels sprouts are actually a small cabbage, they are not, despite the resemblance. They are, however, in the same family, and classified as brassicas or a crucifer, all of which tend to be sturdy and earthy and maintain a pleasant crunch.

This recipe certainly leans toward fall and even has a whiff of the holidays with orange and cranberries. The slaw is dressed with a sweet and sharp mustard dressing, and pine nuts add a toasty crunch. Feel free to substitute almonds or walnuts for the pine nuts. You can serve the slaw right away, but if you have the time, refrigerate it for an hour or two to let the flavors develop.

