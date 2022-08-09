TasteFood: Asparagus frittata makes for a quick and easy light supper

Frittatas are not just for breakfast or lunch. If you are looking for dinner in a pinch, these eggy dishes can be prepped in minutes, making use of the contents of your veggie drawer, or even last night’s leftovers, for inspiration.

A frittata is a light and fluffy baked egg dish, a hybrid of an omelet and a quiche. It is crustless and requires baking in the oven. Simply saute your vegetables first, then add an egg and cream mixture enriched with cheese for flavor and richness.

Ground sausage, cubed pieces of ham, even leftover chicken can be added to the mix for a meatier frittata. Or keep it light and green with vegetables, such as broccoli, spinach or, in the case of this recipe, asparagus. Asparagus is available throughout the summer. While it’s tempting to throw the spears on the grill or steam them with lemon, they are a great addition to egg dishes. They also make for a lovely presentation.

Choose nutty or sharp melty cheeses, such as Parmesan, Gruyere or cheddar, to add flavor and oomph to the dish. After all, if you are adding the cheese, you should be able to taste it. Sauteed onions or leeks sweetly balance the earthy greens.

A frittata can be made in advance and served warm or at room temperature, which is conducive to a sweltering day. If you have a cast-iron skillet, you can even cook it on the grill to keep the heat outdoors.