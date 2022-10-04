TasteFood: Basted tomatoes, onion transformed into savory jam for chicken

Sheet-pan dinners are hardly a new trend, but the method is consistently revelatory. It’s impossible not to marvel at its simplicity and ability to deliver a one-dish, er, -pan dinner packed with flavor.

This chicken dish is easy and extremely flexible in that you can make it all at once or marinate the chicken a few hours ahead or overnight for convenience, with the bonus of extra flavor from the marinating time. When ready to cook, perch the chicken over sliced onions and tomatoes and let the meat’s juices baste the vegetables while they soften and break down into a chunky sauce.

Once the chicken is cooked, you are left with a generous amount of flavorful juice mingling with slippery ribbons of onion and collapsed, squidgy tomatoes. You could stop there, but don’t: Take it one step further by simply pouring all the veggies and the juice into a skillet and reducing it to a rich and slick jam to serve with the chicken. This is not only a one-dish meal—it’s a self-basting, self-seasoning family dinner.