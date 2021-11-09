TasteFood: Braised meat dishes were made for fall

Now that the fall season is officially launched, it's time to braise. After all, 'tis the season for fleece and woolies, lighting the fireplace, and reaching for our Dutch ovens. It's time for cozy warmth and slow-food days, with the aromas of meat and spice wafting through the house. It's meant for braises, stews and roasts, accompanied by marvelous mashes and bubbling gratins. No matter the neck of the woods in which you live or the weather outside, autumn is in the air - and on the menu.

Short ribs are excellent for slow-cooked braises. The long cook time delivers flavor and fall-off-the-bone meat. Once cooked, reduce the braising juices for a thick and rich sauce that you can use to glaze the ribs and for serving. Ideally, take it even slower: Make the ribs a day in advance and let the cooked ribs muddle in the braising liquid overnight. Not only does this allow the flavors to develop even further, but the next day, the fat will have risen to the top and solidified, for easy removal and a clean sauce.

Lynda Balslev is the co-author of "Almonds: Recipes, History, Culture" (Gibbs Smith, 2014). Contact her at TasteFood, c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106, or send email to tastefood@tastefoodblog.com. Or visit the TasteFood blog at tastefoodblog.com.