TasteFood: Bruschetta offers choice of tasty toppings

Don’t underestimate the open-faced sandwich. As simple as they may sound, these topless sandwiches are often a refreshing and decorative reflection of the season and their cuisine. They range from sleek and minimal to rustic and hearty, with flourishes that reflect their culture.

The ingredients vary widely, from salads and spreads to cold meats and smoked fish to cheese and fresh vegetables. The Scandinavians are famous for smorrebrod, topped with Nordic specialties such as herring, salmon and fried plaice. The French call their creations tartines, which may include breakfast servings of toasted baguettes slathered with butter and jam. The Italians are best known for bruschetta—thick slices of toasted bread brushed with garlic and olive oil, often topped with a tumble of sweet tomatoes and bright basil.

In each case, the open sandwich begins with a piece of bread, which serves as a plate on which the toppings are layered. Toasting the bread provides structure and slows down the process of the bread becoming soggy. A smear of butter or soft cheese, or a spread such as mashed avocado or hummus, may be added. This helps to create another protective barrier from juices that will dribble down and soak the toast.

From there, a layer of greens and various toppings unfold. They can be meticulously composed or simply layered with pieces tumbling to the side. The sum is a marriage of ingredients, textures and, of course, flavor that invites hands-on eating.

This bruschetta recipe is a “threefer”—a simple bread base on which three different topping options highlight the late summer season. It’s Italian in inspiration, with a touch of California wine country, showcasing seasonal fruits and vegetables layered on crusty wedges of sourdough baguette. It’s casual yet elegant, and a perfect starter or light meal, ideally enjoyed al fresco under the setting late-summer sun.