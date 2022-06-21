TasteFood: Carrots shine in this summer salad

Carrots are a salad staple, and their flavor varies depending on the season. Summer carrots are fresh, bright and grassy. They bridge springtime’s baby carrots, which are more vegetal and earthy, and the fall season’s mature, sugar-packed and woodier carrots.

Roasting summer carrots coaxes out their natural sugars, amplifying their sweetness and lemony flavor. Heirloom carrots bring a riot of color to the plate and contribute their subtle flavor nuances, elevating the carrot presence beyond one-note. Red carrots are the most similar in flavor to orange carrots, while white carrots are very sweet. Purple carrots are the show-stoppers: They are sweet, slightly peppery, and their purple exterior hides a vibrant orange interior.

Carrots are delicious accompanied by fresh and frilly summery herbs, such as dill, cilantro and chervil. Any of these herbs can be used in this salad, and you can mix them up to your taste. In this recipe, there is an equal mix of dill and cilantro. As for the grains, sauteed Israeli or pearl couscous adds a wonderful toasty, nutty flavor to the salad. Other grains can be used as well, including farro, freekeh or bulgur.

Lynda Balslev is the co-author of “Almonds: Recipes, History, Culture” (Gibbs Smith, 2014). Contact her at TasteFood, c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106, or send email to tastefood@tastefoodblog.com. Or visit the TasteFood blog at tastefoodblog.com.