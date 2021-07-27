TasteFood: Celebrate summer's bounty with ratatouille

Summer brings a bounty of sun-kissed vegetables—a cornucopia of tomatoes, peppers, squash and eggplant that beg to be put to use. This is not a problem. The trick is to lean in and rely upon recipes that embrace and celebrate the abundance of produce. One tried-and-true dish that does so is ratatouille. Ratatouille is the southern French staple that handily combines all of the garden’s goodies layered in a terrine or simmered in a chunky, aromatic stew.
In the past, I never followed a recipe for ratatouille—I simply winged it and gathered whatever provencal vegetables were on hand, then sauteed and simmered them together in a tomato-streaked stew. The results were usually thick and warm with a saucy compote consistency. Lately, however, I have taken a fresher, recipe-driven route, thanks to chef Alice Waters of the renowned Chez Panisse in Berkeley, Ca.
In her ratatouille recipe, Waters cooks each vegetable individually as she slowly combines them into the stew. Her method showcases each vegetable and purposely keeps them intact, lightly bound together by the juice of fresh tomatoes. The spices are subtle, and the stew is infused with fresh basil, tied together in a simple bouquet garni (fresh herb sprigs tied with kitchen string), which is easily fetched and removed from the pot at the end of cooking. The result is a bright and fresh ratatouille, neither muddled nor overly sauced, and a perfectly light, summery complement to any meal.
I’ve tinkered a little with the recipe, including thyme sprigs in the bouquet garni and finishing the ratatouille with a splash of fruity balsamic vinegar and plenty of black pepper for kick. This dish is best eaten within a day to preserve its fresh flavors. Try to keep the vegetables as uniform in size as possible when slicing and dicing.
Lynda Balslev is the co-author of “Almonds: Recipes, History, Culture” (Gibbs Smith, 2014). Contact her at TasteFood, c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106, or send email to tastefood@tastefoodblog.com. Or visit the TasteFood blog at tastefoodblog.com.