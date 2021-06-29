TasteFood: Chipotle ribs are finger-licking good

There are so many reasons to celebrate right now. Summer is upon us, more of us are vaccinated, and we can all get outside and carefully socialize this summer.

These ribs are finger-licking good with sweet and smoky flavor. A simple spice rub drives in more flavor to the meat, which gets a final baste and garnish with a smoky chipotle-laced barbecue sauce. You can rub the ribs before grilling and let them stand while you fire up your grill. Better yet, if you have the time, rub them the night before and refrigerate, uncovered, until 30 minutes before grilling. This extra time will deeply season and slightly cure the meat, ensuring a crispy, flavorful exterior.

Slow grilling is the name of the game when it comes to ribs. The hours spent cooking allow the meat to soften and tenderize, resulting in pull-apart goodness. Pour yourself a drink, pull up a garden chair and relax.

