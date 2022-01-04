TasteFood: Chocolate 'cure-all' brownies hit the spot

In uncertain times, it’s important to take a moment to reflect on the simpler things in our lives that bring us genuine pleasure. Family and friends? Absolutely. Good health and thriving children? You bet. But right now, I prefer to focus on another joy: chocolate.

While chocolate is not a cure-all, it is a delight to eat. It can also be healthy (in moderation, straight up, and preferably as dark as you can take it). Chocolate is believed to be an antioxidant. According to the Mayo Clinic, chocolate’s main ingredient, cocoa, contains flavanols that fight cell damage and may help to lower blood pressure. Chocolate also causes your brain to release endorphins, those feel-good chemicals, which make you feel happy. Now, this is not to say you should overindulge in chocolate, but in the spirit of simple pleasures, chocolate ranks near the top of the list, with a few healthy properties to boot.

I will be honest: This recipe is hardly fat- and sugar-free. Instead, it’s a luscious treat to enjoy in moderation. (Tip: Cut the brownies into small bites. That way you can eat two.) More important, when you serve them to your friends and loved ones, it will bring a smile to their faces. And these days, generating smiles on the faces of people who are near and dear to us is another genuine pleasure.

Ideally, make these brownies one day ahead of serving. (I know, I know, this is a big ask, so no judgment if you can’t wait.) The overnight chill will allow them to set, ensuring easy and neat cutting and a dense, fudgy interior.

Lynda Balslev is the co-author of “Almonds: Recipes, History, Culture” (Gibbs Smith, 2014). Contact her at TasteFood, c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106, or send email to tastefood@tastefoodblog.com. Or visit the TasteFood blog at tastefoodblog.com.