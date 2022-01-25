TasteFood: Cioppino hits the spot for a stew that's filling but not heavy

Cioppino (chuh-PEE-noh) is a San Francisco seafood stew that originated in the 1800s when the Italian and Portuguese fishermen chopped up leftovers from their daily catches to make a robust tomato-based soup. Its name is derived from the Italian term ciuppin, which means to chop. Wine is a key ingredient in the cioppino stock, and recipes gamely call for white or red, depending on the source. I prefer to use red wine, which adds more fruit and less acidity to the broth.

As for the fish and shellfish, there is no set rule, except to choose as fresh as possible. Select a variety of shellfish and seafood, such as clams, mussels, shrimp and scallops, and thicken the soup with chunks of firm-fleshed white fish, such as halibut. While many cioppinos include crab, which is local to and abundant in the San Francisco Bay area during the winter season, it can easily be omitted. If you have access to crab, purchase the cracked legs or simply buy the cleaned meat for a splurge.

Unlike many stews that taste better with time, this stew is meant to be eaten straight away to capture the freshness of the fish. This rule was heeded with my pot of stew, since I had no time to style a pretty photo before it was devoured, leaving me only with the process shot you see here.

