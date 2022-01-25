 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TasteFood: Cioppino hits the spot for a stew that's filling but not heavy
0 Comments
TasteFood

TasteFood: Cioppino hits the spot for a stew that's filling but not heavy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cioppino

Cioppino.

 Lynda Balslev for Tastefood

Cioppino (chuh-PEE-noh) is a San Francisco seafood stew that originated in the 1800s when the Italian and Portuguese fishermen chopped up leftovers from their daily catches to make a robust tomato-based soup. Its name is derived from the Italian term ciuppin, which means to chop. Wine is a key ingredient in the cioppino stock, and recipes gamely call for white or red, depending on the source. I prefer to use red wine, which adds more fruit and less acidity to the broth.

As for the fish and shellfish, there is no set rule, except to choose as fresh as possible. Select a variety of shellfish and seafood, such as clams, mussels, shrimp and scallops, and thicken the soup with chunks of firm-fleshed white fish, such as halibut. While many cioppinos include crab, which is local to and abundant in the San Francisco Bay area during the winter season, it can easily be omitted. If you have access to crab, purchase the cracked legs or simply buy the cleaned meat for a splurge.

Unlike many stews that taste better with time, this stew is meant to be eaten straight away to capture the freshness of the fish. This rule was heeded with my pot of stew, since I had no time to style a pretty photo before it was devoured, leaving me only with the process shot you see here.

+1 
Lynda Balslev

Lynda Balslev

 Andrews McMeel Universal

Lynda Balslev is the co-author of “Almonds: Recipes, History, Culture” (Gibbs Smith, 2014). Contact her at TasteFood, c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106, or send email to tastefood@tastefoodblog.com. Or visit the TasteFood blog at tastefoodblog.com.

Cioppino

Makes 6 servings

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

1 medium fennel bulb, halved lengthwise, thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

¼ cup tomato paste

1 28-ounce can crushed Italian plum tomatoes

2 cups medium-bodied red wine

2 cups chicken stock

2 tablespoons fresh orange juice

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon granulated sugar (optional)

12 to 18 littleneck clams

12 to 18 mussels, scrubbed and debearded

1 pound large (18/20) shrimp, peeled, deveined, tails intact optional

1 pound firm white fish, such as halibut, cut into 1-inch chunks

Chopped fresh Italian parsley for garnish

1. Heat the oil in a large soup pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the onion and fennel and cook until the vegetables soften, 3 to 4 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the garlic, oregano and red pepper flakes and saute until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the tomato paste and cook for about 1 minute more, stirring to create a slurry. Add the tomatoes, wine, chicken stock, orange juice, bay leaf, salt and black pepper. Bring to a boil and simmer, partially covered, for 30 minutes. Taste for seasoning and add more salt or the sugar, if desired.

2. Add the clams to the pot, cover and cook over medium heat about 5 minutes. Add the mussels, cover the pot and cook 3 to 4 minutes more. Discard any unopened clams or mussels.

3. Stir in the shrimp and halibut, partially cover the pot, and simmer until the fish is cooked through, about 5 minutes.

4. Ladle the stew into warm serving bowls and garnish with parsley. Serve with crusty bread or garlic bread.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lizzo, H.E.R, Big Sean and more to headline iHeartRadio's Living Black! celebration

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert