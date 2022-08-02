TasteFood: Corn and tomatoes: a match made in summer

Summer heat calls for little exertion. It invites lazy days lounging under a canopy of shade with icy drinks clinking in perspiring glasses. Simple food, fresh and easy, requiring little preparation, is the way to roll.

Luckily this bountiful season produces an abundance of fresh vegetables and fruit at their peak, stand-alone delicious and requiring little manipulation to enjoy. The tables and stalls are stacked and lined at farmers markets with a cornucopia of fresh delights. If you have a garden, it can be tempting to stand in the middle of it, munch on its goodies and call it lunch.

Fresh corn and tomatoes are two summer headliners. Ears of corn, shucked at the bin, steamed, grilled or boiled, then slathered in butter—a classic treat. Tomatoes dominate in all their colors and shapes—heirlooms, Early Girls, cherries and Romas. They’re the bright stars of fresh salads, salsas, cool soups and sandwiches. It’s easy to indulge and a refreshingly un-guilty pleasure on a steamy, sultry day.

Sweet tomatoes and corn unite in this refreshing salad, which is delightfully simple and utterly delicious. They are mutually sweet, yet differentiated by the juicy acidity of the tomato and the milky-sweet crunch of fresh corn kernels. Bound together with lime juice and olive oil, streaked with quick-pickled red onions, the peppery bite of poblano and earthy parsley, each bite is juicy, cool and balanced.