TasteFood: Crisp slaw perfect for a fall barbecue

A change of seasons is always a good time to switch gears and do a little cleaning - consider it a spring clean, but in the fall - and nothing too taxing, mind you; we're all under a little stress these days. A simple project will feel like an accomplishment, such as cleaning out your refrigerator. This was my inspiration when I did just that and made this slaw.

It's amazing (and potentially alarming) what can be discovered in the depths of a refrigerator. One thing that became clear to me is that sturdy greens and crucifers have a long storage life. A quarter head of cabbage here, a lone broccoli spear there, not to mention a few shockingly pretty rainbow carrots that were stashed for later use (and promptly forgotten) remained bright and crisp.

All of these veggies, from cabbage, to crucifers, to chicories and roots are perfect ingredients in coleslaw. They not only have hearty flavors that stand up to bright dressings, but also hold their satisfying crunch and won't easily wilt.