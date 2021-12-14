TasteFood: Crostata helps bring out the simple goodness of apples

If you’re looking for a rustic, uncomplicated dessert that uses apples, consider the crostata.

A crostata is essentially a free-form tart. It’s easy to make, with no fuss in perfecting the shape. The filling is all about the fruit, coated in a shower of sugar and spice, then mounded in the center of the dough, which is then folded over the edges to frame and contain it. It’s simple and unadorned, and that is the attraction.

The dough can be prepared in advance and frozen if needed. Simply defrost the dough overnight in the refrigerator before rolling. When you get to the rolling stage, aim for a circle, but if the edges are uneven, you can smooth them—or leave them as they are. Like I said, this is an unfussy and humble dessert.

Serve the crostata warm or at room temperature. Keep it simple, or serve it with a scoop of ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream. If you would like a wee bit of sparkle, sprinkle turbinado sugar over the crostata instead of granulated sugar. And if you’re making whipped cream, there’s nothing wrong with adding a splash of Calvados (apple brandy) to the cream—it will help keep you warm.

