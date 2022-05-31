TasteFood: Fattoush salad hits the spot on a hot day

There are times when you simply need a light and healthy timeout. When the weather is hot and cooking is out of the question, or if you've been overindulging in meaty protein since the onset of grilling season, a simple salad presents a welcome break. Especially when it's a fattoush salad.

Fattoush is a traditional Levantine salad. It's a garden salad and a bread salad at once, brimming with fresh greens and garden vegetables, studded with feta cheese and olives, and tumbled with shards of crispy pita bread. It's a light, bright and remarkably satisfying dish, thanks to the convergence of textures and salty, briny flavors. The pita pieces serve as "croutons" and soak up a puckery dressing infused with lemon and sumac.

Sumac may be the spice you didn't know you needed. It's a tart red berry that is dried, ground and used for cooking in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine. Sumac has a distinct sharp and floral flavor and imparts a tang to dressings, marinades and seasonings for meat and vegetables. Unlike lemons or vinegar, it's neither bitter nor acidic, yet it imparts an acidic and citrusy note when added to a dish. It also is a vibrant garnish, thanks to its garnet color.

