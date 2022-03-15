TasteFood: 'Fish cake' actually combines salmon and shrimp for maximum flavor

In my eternal search for the perfect fish cake, I find the best way to get the results I crave is to create my own recipe that has all the right elements (in my opinion). My ideal cake is packed with fish, has little filler and is not mushy. It should be crispy yet succulent, salty with a hint of sweetness, and burst with fresh herbs and tiny bits of chile. A cooling, citrusy yogurt sauce spiked with Sriracha is the finishing touch, for deliciously addictive results.

This fish cake checks all the boxes. Actually, the term “fish cake” really doesn’t do it justice. While “fish” is correct, “cake” infers flour, fat and eggs with a breadlike crumb. My ideal fish cake has none of that. It’s packed with salmon and shrimp. Fresh salmon’s thick flesh yields a buttery-rich and sturdy fish cake, which is balanced by sweet morsels of tender bay shrimp. An extra helping of hot smoked salmon adds a salty, smoky edge, rounding out the flavors.

The binder is kept to a minimum: a dollop of Greek yogurt and a sprinkle of panko breadcrumbs, just enough to hold the fish together with a jumble of fresh herbs, lemon and chiles. The result is fresh, meaty, vibrant and flavorful, and proves that you that can, indeed, take the cake out of a fish cake.

