TasteFood: Forgiving tart recipe makes quick work of summer fruit

It's summer, and I am greedy. The markets are teeming with peaches, nectarines and plums. I oblige and bring home bags stuffed to the brim, to either eat out of hand or transform into dessert.

Tarte Tatin (an upside-down caramelized tart) is a beautiful way to showcase summer stone fruit. If you follow this column, you know that it's one of my favorite desserts to make. I am not a patient baker, yet this dessert is unfailingly patient with me, allowing me to, well, make a mess — crumbs, dribbles, jagged edges and all. It doesn't matter one bit, because this dessert is famously and unflappingly forgiving. Imperfection is OK, and the results are consistently delicious.

In this tarte tatin recipe, the sweet tang of nectarines and plums melds beautifully with the caramel base, which then becomes the topping. The colorful fruit juices create a vibrant filling and tint the caramel, resulting in a mottled tart with streaks of red and orange. It's beautiful and messy, just as it should be.

