TasteFood: Fresh chiles liven up homemade pizza

2. Don't overload your pizza. If the pizza has too many toppings, it will be heavy and the crust can be soggy. The amounts below are for one large rectangular pizza, using 1 pound of fresh dough, thinly rolled or stretched. Have all of your ingredients prepped and ready, so that once you roll out the pizza, all you need to do is assemble. Use your judgment when layering the ingredients, and don't feel compelled to use every last piece. When stretching the dough, it's fine if it's irregular in shape. The key is to make it uniform in thickness to ensure even cooking.

3. Parchment paper is your friend. I find it easiest to assemble the pizza on parchment paper, which is easy to slide on and off of the pizza stone. You can trim any excess paper around the edge of the pizza to prevent charring on the grill. If you don't have a pizza paddle, you can use a rimless cookie sheet to slide under the paper.

4. A pizza stone is ideal. Whether you make a pizza in the oven or on the grill, a pizza stone is a terrific way to transmit the heat evenly to the bottom of the pizza. If you don't have a pizza stone, then a perforated pizza pan or a baking sheet will also work, but the cooking times may vary.

