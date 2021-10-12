TasteFood: Granola bars offer a healthy and satisfying snack

Healthy, high-energy snack food is the perfect pick-me-up during the work or school day and provides a nutritional boost of energy, which improves concentration and stamina. While nailing the nutrition may be easier to accomplish when preparing a sit-down meal, it’s often difficult to achieve in a snack when you are grabbing food on the go. What can you eat that’s portable, delicious and healthy? Look no further than these homemade granola bars. Snacking never felt, or tasted, so good.

The beauty of homemade granola bars is that you can pick and choose your ingredients, omitting excess sugars, fat and additives without sacrificing flavor. Though these bars are not entirely sin-free, they are packed with nutrient-rich oats, almonds and dried fruit. Each bar provides a welcome dose of protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals, which should justify making a batch for munching.

This recipe is inspired by a tried-and-true granola bar recipe from Ina Garten. I’ve kept her ratios of dried to wet ingredients nearly the same to ensure the bars will stick together, which can be a challenge with granola bars. This recipe leans into maple and cinnamon, which I love in granola. For a gluten-free version, use gluten-free oats.

