TasteFood: Hummus gets a makeover with sweet potato

In the contrarian spirit of fixing something when it is not broken, this recipe gives the ever-popular hummus a makeover. Hummus is a creamy Levantine dip consisting of pureed chickpeas, tahini, olive oil and lemon. It’s agreeably mild-mannered and versatile and a go-to for dips, spreads and snacks.

Hummus is also wonderfully accommodating to embellishment and bling, such as the addition of pureed root vegetables and tubers, including beets and carrots — or in this case, sweet potatoes. These extra ingredients add oomph to the flavor and an infusion of color to the undeniably beige hummus, painting it in shades of fuchsia, ochre and green, depending on the accessory, thus transforming the ubiquitous spread into a vibrant flavor- and nutrient-packed dip that begs for a good swipe.

This hummus is indeed a looker. Orange sweet potato ramps up its color and lends a sweet, nutty note to the chickpea blend. You can steam the sweet potato to soften it; however, roasting is preferable, because it will coax out the natural sugars in the root vegetable and add little nicks of char and caramel to the dip. Since the potato is naturally sweet, fresh lime juice and a generous sprinkle of seasoning and salt serve to balance the flavor. Taste the dip as you make it, and feel free to tinker to your preference. Serve the hummus with a kaleidoscope of crudites, pita wedges and chips for dipping.

