TasteFood: Korean gochujang is a genuine flavor bomb

Move over, Sriracha—there’s another must-have Asian sauce in town. It’s called gochujang, and until I tasted this brick-red paste, I didn’t know I needed it. Now I do, and I suggest that you do, too.

Gochujang is a Korean condiment, and it’s a flavor bomb. It’s a sludgy, sticky, spicy paste made from chile peppers, glutinous (sticky) rice and fermented soybeans. It’s sweet, smoky, salty and a tad funky, thanks to the fermented soybeans. A little dab goes a long way, adding umami-rich flavor and fireworks to sauces, marinades, soups and stews.

The first time I tasted gochujang, it was in a thick sauce drizzled over shredded pork in lettuce wraps. Since then, I’ve spooned gochujang into marinades and sauces for chicken, meat, tofu and roasted vegetables. Like other spicy chile condiments, gochujang is potent. It’s meant to provide a boost of flavor, not to be served straight up. (But if you want to go ahead and lick a fiery spoonful, have at it.) Mix gochujang with other ingredients that amplify its flavors and smooth its heat, such as soy sauce, rice wine vinegar and citrus juice, for a balance of salt, sweet, acid and heat.

Gochujang is available in Asian markets, the international section of well-stocked supermarkets and online. Depending on the brand, the heat level will vary, so be sure to taste a tiny bit before adding it to your food. Once opened, gochujang can be stored in your refrigerator for up to one year.

