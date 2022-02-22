TasteFood: Lamb offers a heady taste of Morocco

North African Lamb Stew With Figs and Chickpeas
Makes 6 servings
2½ to 3 pounds boneless lamb leg, excess fat trimmed, cut in 1½- to 2-inch chunks
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large onion, chopped
1 large carrot, chopped
3 garlic cloves, chopped
1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground coriander
½ teaspoon ground paprika
1 14-ounce can Italian plum tomatoes with juice
2 cups chicken stock
12 dried Turkish figs, halved
1 2-inch cinnamon stick
2 teaspoons ras el hanout (recipe below)
1 14-ounce can chickpeas, drained
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 tablespoon harissa or red chili paste
Chopped fresh cilantro leaves for garnish
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Generously season the lamb with salt and pepper.
Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large Dutch oven or ovenproof pot with lid over medium-high heat. Add the lamb in batches, taking care not to overcrowd the pan, and brown well on all sides. Transfer the lamb to a bowl.
Pour off all but 1 tablespoon fat from the pot (or add 1 tablespoon oil). Add the onion and carrot and saute until soft, about 3 minutes, stirring up any brown bits. Add the garlic and ginger and saute until fragrant, about 30 seconds, then stir in the cumin, coriander and paprika, and stir for 15 to 30 seconds to lightly toast the spices.
Add the lamb and any collected juices, the tomatoes, stock, figs, cinnamon stick, ras el hanout, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. The lamb should be submerged in the stock. If not, add additional stock to cover.
Bring to a simmer, cover the pot, and transfer to the oven. Cook until the lamb is very tender, 2 to 2 1/2 hours, stirring occasionally. Transfer to the stovetop and stir in the chickpeas, brown sugar and harissa. Simmer over medium heat for 5 to 10 minutes, then taste for seasoning.
Ladle into bowls. Serve garnished with fresh cilantro.
Ras El Hanout
Makes scant ½ cup
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon ground coriander
1 tablespoon ground nutmeg
2 teaspoons allspice
2 teaspoons ground cumin
2 teaspoons ground ginger
2 teaspoons ground turmeric
2 teaspoons ground black pepper
2 teaspoons ground cardamom
½ teaspoon ground cloves
½ teaspoon ground cayenne
Combine all the spices together in a bowl and mix well. Store in a glass jar in a cool, dark place for up to 3 months.