TasteFood: Lamb offers a heady taste of Morocco

Today, we travel to Morocco, virtually, with this North African lamb stew. This stew is fragrant and meaty, softly sweetened with figs, heady with harissa, and redolent with ras el hanout, which is a North African spice blend consisting of an entire shelf of spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, turmeric, ginger and clove. Ras el hanout is an Arabic term that means head of the shop or best on offer.

The blend will vary from cook to cook, or merchant to merchant, and can contain upward of 50 spices. It’s an essential ingredient to the deep and rich flavor of this stew. You don’t need 50 spices to make your own blend, and most likely you have many of the key spices at home, so I’ve included a recipe below to make your own. Otherwise, you can purchase ras el hanout in the spice aisle of well-stocked supermarkets.