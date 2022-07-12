TasteFood: Layers of ingredients add up to a satisfying main-dish salad

A salad that calls itself a substantial meal is not a floppy affair. Greens are certainly welcome, if not prolific, but a main-course salad is more than ruffled lettuce leaves. The key to a satisfying salad is to add layers of ingredients that contribute heft and texture - to create a dish that is filling, yet light, and that won't leave you rummaging in the fridge for snacks when you are finished.

This salad consists of three separate components that unite beautifully, yet can be equally enjoyed on their own. Bulgur wheat consists of cracked whole-grain kernels of wheat that are parboiled and dried. The kernels are nutty and chewy, and packed with protein and fiber. Bulgur is a traditional staple in Levantine cuisine and a feature of tabbouleh, a popular chopped grain salad. Bulgur is also a hearty and toothsome addition to soups and stews, a filler in ground meat or vegetable patties, and a simple protein-rich alternative for a grain side dish. Note that other grains, such as rice, farro or quinoa, can be substituted for the bulgur in this salad. (The cooking methods will vary depending on the grain.)

The grilled vegetables speak for themselves; they are always a delight, especially in the summer, when Provencal vegetables are abundant. They, too, can be mixed and matched to your taste and availability. Whipped feta is the extra dollop on top, literally and figuratively. Salty, briny feta is elevated and lightened by a blitz in a food processor with Greek yogurt and lemon. The result is a creamy, puckery spread that can serve as a dip or a dressing. You may not use all the whipped feta for the salad, which is a good thing, because it's a versatile condiment that can be stored in the refrigerator for up to three days.

Finally, let's talk about one of the spices that makes this salad pop: Aleppo pepper is a deep red chile pepper that is sweet, fruity and warmly spiced. It doesn't scream heat, like cayenne or crushed red pepper flakes, and it's a wonderful flavor enhancer. If you can't find Aleppo pepper, Piment d'Espelette is a great substitute, or simply use sweet paprika.