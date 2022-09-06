TasteFood: Leftover steak stars in summer salad

Leftover steak is an unlikely star of this hearty main course salad. Cold meats can be a welcome addition to many salads — especially in the summer, when you crave a fresh salad and a substantial meal at once. It also solves how to use up any leftover meat from a previous evening’s barbecue bonanza.

This recipe efficiently (and deliciously) corrals a few lone pieces of yesterday’s meat lurking in the fridge with the season’s best farmers market produce and hearty farro. A lemony vinaigrette refreshes the chilled steak. No leftover steak on hand? No problem. Just add meat to your shopping list and cook up a piece for the salad; it’s worth the extra step.

Any cut of steak is fair game for this recipe. I used New York strip steak, since that’s what I had. Skirt, hanger and flat iron steaks are also good contenders. Use pearled or semi-pearled farro; whole, unpearled farro requires an overnight soak and will take much longer to cook.