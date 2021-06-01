 Skip to main content
TasteFood: Make-ahead shrimp salad is a nice weekday lunch
 Lynda Balslev, Tastefood

This is a perfect do-ahead salad. Easily stored in a container or portioned into separate containers, it makes for a nice weekday lunch. Once the ingredients are prepped, it comes together quickly and doesn’t mind a little refrigerator time. It can pass for lunch or dinner, so make a full portion and enjoy it over a day or two.

I have made renditions of this salad for years. The ingredients are flexible and welcome leftovers. I like to use shrimp, shredded cooked chicken, strips of steak — even tofu can step in as a substitute. This recipe includes my favorite vegetables — brightly blanched broccolini florets, crispy carrots and juicy, cool cucumbers add sweetness, texture and color to this dish. Red bell peppers, sugar snap peas and bean sprouts are also great additions.

A sweet, salty, spicy peanut dressing, bright with lime, is the perfect binder to the salad. I make a little extra, so there’s more to drizzle over individual servings or to use as a dip for veggies (which is a perfect snack for your mid-afternoon break).

+1 
Lynda Balslev is the co-author of “Almonds: Recipes, History, Culture” (Gibbs Smith, 2014). Contact her at TasteFood, c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106, or send email to tastefood@tastefoodblog.com. Or visit the TasteFood blog at tastefoodblog.com.

Vietnamese Shrimp and Broccolini Bowl

Makes 4 servings

Dressing:

¼ cup grapeseed or canola oil

3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon finely grated peeled fresh ginger

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tablespoon runny honey

1 teaspoon Sriracha

Salad:

1 pound large (18/20) shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails intact optional

Salt

¾ pound broccolini

8 ounces stir-fry rice noodles

1 medium carrot, cut in matchsticks

½ English cucumber, seeded, cut in matchsticks

3 scallions, ends trimmed, white and green parts sliced on the diagonal

¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves and tender sprigs, coarsely chopped

¼ cup fresh mint leaves, chopped

1 to 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds

1. Whisk all of the dressing ingredients in a bowl.

2. Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add the shrimp and immediately remove the pan from the heat. Let the shrimp poach until bright in color and opaque through the centers, about 4 minutes. Drain and blot the shrimp dry with a paper towel. Lightly season with salt and set aside.

3. Cut the florets from the broccolini, 1½ to 2 inches in length. Reserve the stalks for another use.

4. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the rice noodles and cook until al dente, per package instructions. Add the broccolini florets to the cooking water and stir until brightened in color, about 15 seconds more. Drain the noodles and broccolini at once and run under cold water to stop the cooking process. Drain thoroughly.

5. Combine the rice noodles, broccolini, carrot, cucumber and scallions in a large bowl. Add half of the dressing and toss to thoroughly coat. Add the shrimp, cilantro, mint and 1 tablespoon sesame seeds and stir again to coat, adding more dressing to your taste. (The salad made be prepared 1 day in advance of serving and refrigerated in an airtight container.) Serve garnished with additional cilantro and sesame seeds.

