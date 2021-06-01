TasteFood: Make-ahead shrimp salad is a nice weekday lunch

This is a perfect do-ahead salad. Easily stored in a container or portioned into separate containers, it makes for a nice weekday lunch. Once the ingredients are prepped, it comes together quickly and doesn’t mind a little refrigerator time. It can pass for lunch or dinner, so make a full portion and enjoy it over a day or two.

I have made renditions of this salad for years. The ingredients are flexible and welcome leftovers. I like to use shrimp, shredded cooked chicken, strips of steak — even tofu can step in as a substitute. This recipe includes my favorite vegetables — brightly blanched broccolini florets, crispy carrots and juicy, cool cucumbers add sweetness, texture and color to this dish. Red bell peppers, sugar snap peas and bean sprouts are also great additions.

A sweet, salty, spicy peanut dressing, bright with lime, is the perfect binder to the salad. I make a little extra, so there’s more to drizzle over individual servings or to use as a dip for veggies (which is a perfect snack for your mid-afternoon break).

