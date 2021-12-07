TasteFood: Mashed root vegetables make a comforting side dish for fall or winter

A fluffy mashed or pureed vegetable side dish is always a crowd-pleaser, and the humble potato is often the star. This recipe gives the spud a rest and turns to the season’s bounty of root vegetables for inspiration.

Nutrient-rich roots are storehouses of energy and guaranteed to add an extra dimension of color and sweet, earthy flavor to the popular mash. Most roots, such as rutabaga, parsnip, carrot and celery root, are delicious when mashed or pureed. They can be used individually or combined for more nuance and balance in flavor. This recipe combines parsnips with mellow celery root, along with a dollop of roasted garlic. The celery root tamps down the parsnips’ sweetness, and the garlic adds buttery richness to the dish.

This is an unfailingly flexible recipe, and you can tinker with the ingredients and method to your taste and preference. For instance, there are several ways to prepare root vegetables for a mash or puree. The skins can be left on for a more rustic and chunky presentation, providing the bonus of extra nutrients. For a smoother and more elegant mash, the skins can be peeled, with silkier results. Roasting root vegetables in the oven coaxes out their natural sugars and delivers extra charred flavor. Simply boiling or steaming the vegetables yields a purer mash.

This recipe is a bit of a hybrid, wherein the vegetables are cook-steamed in a generous amount of chicken stock to add a subtle savory note. (For a vegetarian option, substitute vegetable stock for the chicken stock.) Once the vegetables are cooked until soft, use a potato masher or blitz them in a food processor with additional ingredients, such as butter and cheese, for a flavorful puree.

