TasteFood: Meatballs marry flavor and economy in smoky tomato sauce

It’s officially autumn, so wave farewell to summer, wrap yourself in something cozy and make some meatballs. Meatballs are like a warm hug. They are unpretentious, homey and unfailingly comforting—just like that sweater you’re about to put on.

Meatballs also are universally pleasing. Most cuisines seem to have a version of a meatball, with “meat” being the variable term. The iterations are numerous and diverse, yet consistent: from the traditional meaty marriage of beef and pork, to fishy concoctions such as Danish fiskefrikadeller or Brazilian bolinho de bacalhau, to vegetarian no-meatballs constructed of lentils and beans. Falafel, anyone?

The common denominator in these finger-licking morsels is a marriage of flavor and economy; they are an efficient and tasty way to stretch meat and repurpose trimmings and leftovers, while landing in a favorite comfort food group for adults and children alike. Everyone, it seems, loves a good meatball.

The meatballs in the accompanying recipe are mostly lamb with a little beef added. An unapologetic shower of spices and herbs delivers a whammy of flavor and fragrance, while a nugget of salty, creamy feta tucked into the centers oozes cheesy goodness throughout the meat. Fall never tasted so good.