Traveling abroad may be on hold right now, but there's no reason why we can't bring the taste and ambience of travel home to our kitchens and gardens with mezze. Mezze is an appetizer tradition essential to the cuisines of the Middle East, Turkey and Greece.
The word "mezze" derives from the Arabic term t'mazza, which translates as "savor in little bites." The tradition consists of just that — a sampling of simple and fresh bites enjoyed with a refreshing drink, meant to whet the appetite before a meal. It's a daily ritual and social tradition enjoyed with family and friends, centered around the table, often al fresco in the warm weather season.
This is a tradition we can all get behind. What could be a more convivial and pleasurable way to begin a meal than with a sampling of mezze accompanied by a glass of something cool and sparkling on a warm summer evening? Mezze can vary from a simple bite or two to a substantial spread. It almost always includes a sampling of dips, such as hummus, tzatziki or baba ghanoush, along with fresh crudites, pickles and olives. For a more substantial selection, the samplings are endless, including brochettes of meat and keftas (ground meat patties and meatballs), grilled calamari or octopus, or simple salads and dolmas (stuffed vegetables and filled grape leaves.) The portions should be small and served in stages, encouraging mingling and lingering at the table.
Here are two basic mezze recipes you can make in advance and stash in the refrigerator, ready for serving or last-minute guests. Get started with these, then pour yourself a glass and enjoy a moment in the sunshine.
The first recipe is inspired by baba ghanoush, which is a traditional Middle Eastern dip made with roasted eggplant, tahini and lemon. In this version, extra flavor-boosting spices are added, as well as chickpeas for more structure. Select an eggplant that is firm, shiny and smooth and has a nice heft to its weight.
The second recipe is a feta appetizer that is impossibly easy to make and best made ahead of serving. The longer the feta can marinate, the better the flavor.
