TasteFood: Mousse cake is a chocoholic's dream that melts in your mouth

The name of this dessert, chocolate mousse cake, is potentially misleading. It’s not exactly a cake, nor is it a bowl of fluffy mousse. But imagine the two concepts combined in a sublime chocolate confection that literally melts in your mouth. It’s flourless, too, which is wonderful for gluten-free diets, Passover and frankly, for those chocolate fanatics who prefer their chocolate straight up — or chilled in a springform pan, as it were.

The beauty of this dessert is that for all of its chocolate intensity, it is creamy and smooth without the density and darkness of a traditional flourless chocolate cake. This is thanks to the mousse component with its addition of whipped cream and egg whites. It’s also a convenient do-ahead dessert, since it should be prepared one day in advance of serving. You can prepare it in a loaf pan or a terrine; however, I like to use a 6-inch springform, which allows the dessert to release easily from the pan. While a 6-inch cake might look small, I assure you that each slice is rich and just the right amount of chocolate to finish a meal without knocking you over (if that’s ever possible, that is).

When ready to serve, simply cut it into wedges or slices. Serve as is, or with whipped cream, or with fruit. I repurposed a bag of frozen raspberries and a pint of kumquats (you could sub orange segments) into two fruit garnishes, which happen to complement each other magnificently while embellishing the cake. No pressure, though — a simple sprinkle of confectioners’ sugar will do just fine, too.

Lynda Balslev is the co-author of “Almonds: Recipes, History, Culture” (Gibbs Smith, 2014). Contact her at TasteFood, c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106, or send email to tastefood@tastefoodblog.com. Or visit the TasteFood blog at tastefoodblog.com.