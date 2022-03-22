TasteFood: Nicoise offers a hearty salad for spring

While Provencal-inspired salad Nicoise is easily associated with sipping rose on a sunny terrace on the Cote d’Azur (don’t we wish), a salade nicoise is relatively flexible and composed of heartier ingredients for a light springtime meal. The salad traditionally comprises a clockwork of ingredients, artfully arranged on a plate or platter. The costar of the salad is tuna, and while you may sometimes find a piece of rare ahi tuna perched on your plate, I prefer to use jarred high-quality tuna in olive oil. Yep, the fancy stuff, which incidentally can be purchased in advance and stashed in the pantry, ready for an impulsive weeknight dinner.