TasteFood: Pomegranate molasses adds a sweet-sour touch to marinades

Skewered morsels of meat make for delicious finger food, especially when they are cooked on the grill. Small pieces of chicken, beef or lamb, threaded on skewers, present a bounty of edges and corners that crisp and caramelize over the fire for finger-licking goodness. Flavorful marinades enhance grilling success. Not only do they tenderize and infuse the bites of meat with sweet and tangy flavor, but the sugars in the marinade encourage crisping and caramelization.

In general, a good marinade will have a balance of sour, sweet, salt and heat. This is achieved with tart acidic ingredients, such as citrus and vinegar; a touch of sweetness from sugar, honey, maple syrup or fruit juice; and an aromatic infusion of spice, which can run the gamut in flavor and inspiration depending on your taste and desired heat level. This recipe is a nod to North African and Levantine cuisines, in which pomegranate molasses is a staple and a key ingredient in the marinade.

Pomegranates have a distinct sweet-and-sour flavor that might be compared to cranberries. Pomegranate molasses is a condiment made from the reduction of pomegranate juice. It’s rich, syrupy, fruity and puckery. Sugar and lemon are often added to the molasses to balance and brighten the tangy pomegranate. The molasses adds a glossy sheen to glazes and a satisfying astringency to sauces, stews and marinades.

You can make your own pomegranate molasses if you have access to many pomegranates or pomegranate juice. Alternatively, you can simply buy pomegranate molasses in well-stocked supermarkets and Middle Eastern specialty shops. It’s a bottle worth having on hand for other uses. A spoonful or two will enhance salad dressings, sauces and dips. It’s a traditional ingredient in mouhamara, a traditional Syrian red pepper and walnut dip. Add a spoonful to meaty stews for a desired “oomph” in flavor, such as fesenjoon, an Iranian chicken and prune stew, or a simple and classic beef stew. Brush the molasses on roasted vegetables for a kick of flavor, or simply add a spoonful to cocktails or sparkling water.