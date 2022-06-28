TasteFood: Ribs are sticky, smoky and oh so good

Nothing says summer more than a platter of ribs hot off the grill. Experts say the key to good barbecue is the sauce. I will add that a spice rub is equally important. A dry rub infuses an extra layer of sweet and spicy flavor into the ribs while they cook. And if they’re left to marinate with the rub for several hours or overnight before grilling, you will be rewarded with succulent, deeply flavorful meat.

During the marinating process, the salt in the rub will pull out moisture from the meat, which will be reabsorbed, while the spices will stick to the exterior and form the coveted crispy bark during grilling.

I make a salty-sweet rub for ribs. It can be as simple as sugar and salt, which act as a cure for the meat, ensuring that each morsel will hit that lip-smacking flavor balance and juicy succulence you want. To that simple combo, aromatic spices can be added, such as cumin and paprika, plus a shake of cayenne for a kick of heat.

If you have the time, prep these ribs at least eight hours ahead or the night before grilling. Refrigerate them loosely covered. (They can also be rubbed just before grilling. Let them stand at room temperature while you prepare the sauce.) Then grill them low and slow, until the meat is tender and juicy. Use the sauce to baste the ribs only during the last 10 minutes or so of grilling. This will be just enough time to allow the sugars to caramelize without burning. Pass the remaining sauce for slathering and dunking to everyone’s taste.

