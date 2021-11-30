TasteFood: Smoked salmon makes a great holiday appetizer

As we head into the holiday season, it’s handy to have a few healthy appetizers and snacks up our sleeves for guilt-free meals and nibbling before and between festivities. Hot-smoked salmon salad should be on your list. It’s a healthy, elegant and seriously tasty salad — served chilled, despite the name — which is delightfully versatile and can be easily made in advance of serving.

The key to the recipe is to use hot-smoked salmon, not cold-smoked salmon. What’s the difference? While both methods rely on using super-fresh salmon, the main difference is the smoking temperature. Cold-smoked salmon is smoked at a lower temperature, approximately 80 degrees, which imparts a mild smoky flavor without cooking the fish. The result is a fresh, moist texture, which is similar to sashimi.

Hot-smoked salmon is smoked hotter, at 120 degrees or higher, which yields a drier, flakier fish with a strong smoky flavor. It’s this flaky texture and smoky flavor which are ideal (and addictively tasty) in this recipe.

Once the salad is prepared, it can be refrigerated for two days. When ready to use, spread it on bread for an open-face sandwich or tartine as a healthy lunch; wrap it in lettuce leaves for a gluten-free appetizer; or dress it up in a bowl and serve with tortilla chips or crostini for easy entertaining.

Lynda Balslev is the co-author of “Almonds: Recipes, History, Culture” (Gibbs Smith, 2014). Contact her at TasteFood, c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106, or send email to tastefood@tastefoodblog.com. Or visit the TasteFood blog at tastefoodblog.com.