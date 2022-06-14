TasteFood: Spicy shrimp combines with sweet corn salsa for a tasty summer meal

Salsa is much more than a spicy red or green sauce for swiping a chip through. Salsas are a dance of ingredients that collide and crunch in your mouth, exuding sweet, tangy flavors that brighten up anything they accompany, including meats and fish, vegetables and, of course, chips.

Each ingredient plays a role in creating a salsa. Fruit, vegetables, fresh herbs, even beans are all fair game. The key is to gather a tasty team that provides a fiesta of color and texture. The variations are endless, but like certain dance steps, there are a few rules of thumb to follow in creating the perfect bite.

Cut and dice the ingredients in uniform size. For instance, finely dice onions and peppers to match the size of beans or corn in the sauce so that every ingredient is in each bite.

Aim for a variety of textures, including juicy, crunchy, soft and leafy, to keep each bite exciting.

Embrace the color. Choose ingredients that not only explode in your mouth, but also pop visually on the plate.

Most important, check all the flavor boxes with a combination of sweet, tart, acid and heat. Sweetness can be in the form of vegetables or fruit, such as corn, red bell peppers, carrots, pineapple, stone fruit or mangoes. Tart is best achieved with acidic ingredients, such as a squeeze of citrus or a splash of vinegar. Heat is delivered by chiles, hot sauce, red chili flakes or simply an embarrassing amount of freshly ground black pepper. And remember to taste, taste, taste as you build the salsa.

Lynda Balslev is the co-author of “Almonds: Recipes, History, Culture” (Gibbs Smith, 2014). Contact her at TasteFood, c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106, or send email to tastefood@tastefoodblog.com. Or visit the TasteFood blog at tastefoodblog.com.