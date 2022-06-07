TasteFood: Steak gets a fresh, green sauce after grilling

By Lynda Balslev
Skirt steak is one of the easiest (and tastiest) cuts of beef to grill. It’s a thin, long cut that requires mere minutes on the grill. It also loves a good marinade, which is an easy do-ahead prep. Soak the meat in the marinade in the morning, and let the flavors infuse and tenderize the meat all day while you go about your business (or in our case, have some outdoor fun).
For this meal I made a simple blend of soy, brown sugar, lime juice and sriracha—a magical combo of salt, sweet, sour and heat. After a day of marinating, the steak was ready for the grill, accompanied by a fresh green chimichurri sauce, easily blitzed in a food processor.
Skirt Steak With Chimichurri Sauce
Makes 4 servings
Marinade:
⅓ cup soy sauce
¼ cup fresh lime juice (about 2 limes)
3 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
2 teaspoons sriracha
1 teaspoon ground cumin
2 pounds skirt steak
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Chimichurri Sauce:
2 cups packed fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems
1 cup packed fresh Italian parsley leaves and tender stems
¼ cup packed fresh oregano leaves
1 small jalapeno pepper, coarsely chopped (seeds optional)
2 large garlic cloves, chopped
3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil
1. Whisk the marinade ingredients in a bowl.
2. Cut the steaks against the grain into 4-to-5-inch pieces. Place in a baking dish, add salt and pepper, and pour the marinade over. Turn to coat. Cover the dish and refrigerate the steak for at least 4 hours or overnight, occasionally turning the meat.
3. Prepare the chimichurri sauce: Combine all the sauce ingredients, except the oil, in the bowl of a food processor. Process to chop. With the motor running, add the oil in a steady stream to blend. Taste for seasoning. Transfer to a bowl and refrigerate until use.
4. Prepare your grill for direct cooking over high heat. Remove the steak from the marinade and discard the marinade. Grill the steak over high heat until well-marked and cooked to your desired doneness -- 6 to 8 minutes for medium-rare, depending on the thickness of the meat -- turning the steak once or twice.
5. Remove the steak from the grill and let rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Serve as is or slice the pieces, against the grain, into strips. Serve with the chimichurri.
