TasteFood: Steak gets a fresh, green sauce after grilling

Skirt steak is one of the easiest (and tastiest) cuts of beef to grill. It’s a thin, long cut that requires mere minutes on the grill. It also loves a good marinade, which is an easy do-ahead prep. Soak the meat in the marinade in the morning, and let the flavors infuse and tenderize the meat all day while you go about your business (or in our case, have some outdoor fun).