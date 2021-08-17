TasteFood: Summer's bounty shines in cherry tomato tart

Summer’s sultry heat invites fresh, simple meals with garden vegetables that require limited effort to prepare. This tomato tart is a light and easy dinner for a warm night that takes advantage of the season’s kaleidoscope of cherry tomatoes falling in our gardens and showcased in our markets. Its presentation is as unpretentious as could be, giving the sweet and juicy tomatoes center stage, nestled on a bed of airy puff pastry dusted with nutty cheese and plucked garden herbs.

With so few ingredients, do not skimp on their quality. This is the moment to use the freshest tomatoes available. Sprinkle that fancy sea salt you have stashed in your cabinet for special occasions. Choose a nutty aged Gruyere and splurge on Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, if you can.

As for the pastry, it is here that I digress from homemade pastry and admit that I rely on a high-quality store-bought puff pastry, an otherwise time-consuming affair to make. After all, we’re talking minimal effort here on a steamy summer night. Fortunately, frozen pastry dough is available in most supermarkets. While the pastry is not cheap, I see it as a break-even when considering the cost of the ingredients and time to layer and roll my own. But if you do have the time and inclination, I’ve provided my go-to recipe for quick puff pastry from Rose Levy Beranbaum, the diva of pastry, pies and cakes.

