TasteFood: Tasty steak dish straddles the fence between taco and fajita

I call these fajitas, but are they actually tacos? Perhaps they're a little of both. What's the difference, you may ask.

Very generally speaking, fajitas are traditionally made with grilled meat, often skirt steak, or chicken and sauteed peppers and onions. The ingredients are presented deconstructed, ready for assembly in soft flour tortillas. Tacos traditionally include ground meat, lettuce, tomato and cheese assembled in a fried corn tortilla. As for similarities, both fajitas and tacos include salsa, guacamole, sour cream and cheese as optional accompaniments.

Now, depending on the region of origin, the cook and everyone's (naturally correct) opinion, all sorts of variations abound. So, with that caveat, I suggest that this recipe with grilled skirt steak and flour tortillas leans more to a fajita ... with a spin. In this version, the grilled onions and peppers are missing. In place, a fresh and chunky black bean and corn salsa is added. And don't worry - I've also included all the usual accompaniments, such as guacamole, tomato salsa, sour cream and cheese.

Lynda Balslev is the co-author of "Almonds: Recipes, History, Culture" (Gibbs Smith, 2014). Contact her at TasteFood, c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106, or send email to tastefood@tastefoodblog.com. Or visit the TasteFood blog at tastefoodblog.com.