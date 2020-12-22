 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TasteFood: Tasty steak dish straddles the fence between taco and fajita
0 comments
TasteFood

TasteFood: Tasty steak dish straddles the fence between taco and fajita

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Skirt Steak Fajitas

Skirt Steak Fajitas. Fajitas are traditionally made with grilled meat, often skirt steak, or chicken and sauteed peppers and onions.

 Photo by Lynda Balslev for Tastefood

I call these fajitas, but are they actually tacos? Perhaps they're a little of both. What's the difference, you may ask.

Very generally speaking, fajitas are traditionally made with grilled meat, often skirt steak, or chicken and sauteed peppers and onions. The ingredients are presented deconstructed, ready for assembly in soft flour tortillas. Tacos traditionally include ground meat, lettuce, tomato and cheese assembled in a fried corn tortilla. As for similarities, both fajitas and tacos include salsa, guacamole, sour cream and cheese as optional accompaniments.

Now, depending on the region of origin, the cook and everyone's (naturally correct) opinion, all sorts of variations abound. So, with that caveat, I suggest that this recipe with grilled skirt steak and flour tortillas leans more to a fajita ... with a spin. In this version, the grilled onions and peppers are missing. In place, a fresh and chunky black bean and corn salsa is added. And don't worry - I've also included all the usual accompaniments, such as guacamole, tomato salsa, sour cream and cheese.

 

+1 
Lynda Balslev

Lynda Balslev

 Andrews McMeel Universal

Lynda Balslev is the co-author of "Almonds: Recipes, History, Culture" (Gibbs Smith, 2014). Contact her at TasteFood, c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106, or send email to tastefood@tastefoodblog.com. Or visit the TasteFood blog at tastefoodblog.com.

Skirt Steak Fajitas

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Marinade:

¼ cup olive or canola oil

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup fresh orange juice

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon chipotle chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 pounds skirt steak, cut into 5- or 6-inch pieces

Black bean and corn salsa:

1 15-ounce can black beans, drained

Corn kernels from one ear of fresh corn (or 1 cup defrosted frozen corn)

2 scallions, white and green parts thinly sliced

1 small red bell pepper, stemmed and seeded, finely diced

¼ cup chopped cilantro leaves

Juice of one lime

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon hot sauce, or to taste

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Soft flour tortillas, warmed

Optional garnishes: tomato salsa or pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, grated cheese, fresh cilantro, lime wedges

1. Whisk all of the marinade ingredients together in a small bowl.

2. Place the skirt steak in a baking dish. Pour the marinade over the steak and turn to coat. Cover with plastic and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight, turning once or twice. Remove the steak from the refrigerator 30 minutes before grilling.

3. Combine all of the salsa ingredients in a bowl. Stir to combine and taste for seasoning. Refrigerate until serving.

4. Prepare the grill for direct cooking over high heat. Remove the skirt steak from the marinade and grill over direct heat 6 to 8 minutes, turning as needed. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes. Cut the steaks against the grain in thin strips.

5. Serve the steak with warm tortillas, the black bean and corn salsa, and other toppings, such as guacamole, tomato salsa, cilantro sprigs, sour cream and lime wedges.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News