Tastes like chicken?

You just might say so when describing Chick-fil-A’s brand-new cauliflower sandwich, now being test-marketed in the Triad and two other markets.

That’s because Chick-fil-A modeled the new sandwich on its signature chicken sandwich.

In fact, it’s prepared in almost exactly the same way. The cauliflower is “marinated, breaded with a signature seasoning, pressure-cooked, and served on a toasted buttery bun with two dill pickle chips,” the company said in a statement.

The company even uses a single piece of sliced cauliflower similar in size and shape to its chicken.

“Cauliflower is the hero of our new sandwich, and it was inspired by our original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich,” said Leslie Neslage, the director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A. “Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A.”

Though the sandwich is vegetarian, it is not vegan. Chick-fil-A said that the recipe incorporates milk and eggs.

Chick-fil-A began test-marketing the new sandwich Feb. 13. In Winston-Salem, the sandwich is available at Chick-fil-A locations in Thruway Shopping Center and Hanes Mall and at 924 Hanes Mall Boulevard and 1925 N. Peace Haven Road.

It is also being tested in select restaurants in Greensboro, High Point, Kernersville, Clemmons, Stanleyville, Lexington, Burlington Mebane, Elkin and Mount Airy.

The two other areas for the test market are Denver, Colo., and Charleston, S.C.

The company has said that it has been working on a plant-based sandwich since 2018. The company soon rejected any recipes with “mysterious” ingredients, but considered a wide range of choices including legumes, mushrooms, carrots and beets before settling on cauliflower.

“Resoundingly, customers told us they wanted something that tasted like Chick-fil-A,” the company’s culinary developer, Stuart Tracy, told the Nation’s Restaurant News this month.

The testing phase is expected to last a couple of months, during which Chick-fil-A will evaluate how well staff can produce the sandwich as well as whether customers like it.

The company said that customers can check the Chick-fil-A app or contact their local Chick-fil-A to find out if their nearby restaurant will be participating in the test.