A local businessman has opened a small eatery across the street from his tattoo shop in East Bend.

Holiday Thompson owns Ink Rites Tattoo as well as a welding business in East Bend.

Ba Loo’s Eatery, 436 West N.C. 67 Bypass, had its soft opening April 29.

“This is my first rodeo,” Thompson said, saying that he has never run a restaurant before. In fact, his only experience is a couple fast-food jobs he had as a teenager.

But he said that East Bend has so few food options that he would give Ba Loo’s a try. The town’s only other places to eat are Mount Olympus Family Restaurant, Alex’s Grill & Ice Cream and Kitchen Roselli – and the latter is open only two nights a week.

“It’s almost 30 minutes to drive anywhere, and everyone’s always saying we need more places to eat, so I just figured I’d help everybody out.”

Thompson and his father, Woody Thompson, co-own the business, and his mother, Victoria Culler, has been doing the cooking and running things so Thompson can attend to his other businesses.

Thompson is renting a small but new building for the restaurant. The kitchen setup is basic, with a two-burner hot plate and a small oven. The restaurant offers a variety of deli sandwiches, soups, wings and hot dogs.

Ba Loo’s Eatery Address: 436 West N.C. 67 Bypass, East Bend, NC 27018 Email: balooseatery@gmail.com Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday Facebook: Ba Loo’s Eatery

Sandwiches ($3 to $6.25) include bologna, grilled cheese, barbecue, club or BLT. Customers also can build their own. Potato salad or chips are available as sides.

Hot dogs ($3.25 to $4) include a cheese dog, bacon dog, chili dog and Chicago dog.

Soups include tomato basil and broccoli and cheddar.

There also are bagels ($2.10 to $5.15), plain or with cream cheese, or with jalapeno and cheddar; bacon, egg and cheese; or ham, egg and cheese.

Wings are available as plain, mild, hot, teriyaki and BBQ; they run five for $5.65, 10 for $9.99 or 15 for $15.

Beverages include canned or bottled drinks.

Right now, Culler is doing all the cooking and hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, but Thompson he would eventually like to open at 6:30 a.m. and be able to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.

He also plans to add seating and get an ABC permit to sell beer. “Right now, it’s more of a to-go spot,” he said. “But we’ll have a few barstools. We’re also building a patio with a bar and a grill – and that will be a little bit enclosed.”

PHOTOS: Ba Loo's Eatery in East Bend